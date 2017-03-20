Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The mystery of the missing jersey of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been solved.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Football League's security department recovered the jersey that Brady wore during Super Bowl LI.

The FBI got involved in the investigation because the jersey was found outside of the United States.

"Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI," the NFL said in a statement.

The jerseys, according to the Fox Sports report, are being returned to the team. Houston police said the jerseys was found in Mexico.

Brady had said that the No. 12 game-worn jersey went missing after New England's 34–28 comeback overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in Houston. Brady says he placed it in his locker and that he had team personnel look for it when he discovered it was gone.

Law enforcement officials, including the Texas Rangers and the Houston Police Department's Major Offenders squad, assisted the NFL in its investigation.

- Scooby Axson