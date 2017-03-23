NFL

FBI returns recovered Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys to Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found
The FBI returned two of Tom Brady's game-worn Super Bowl jerseys to Gillette Stadium on Thursday after they were recovered by investigators. 

The Bureau tracked down the stolen jerseys, which Brady wore during Super Bowls XLIX and LI, after a joint investigation with several FBI field offices, various attorney's offices, Mexican law enforcement and the NFL. 

"We know how much this means to the Patriots and football fans everywhere, and we are honored to be able to bring these jerseys back to Foxboro," FBI Boston Division special agent in charge Harold H. Shaw said in a statement. 

Earlier this week, Fox Sports 1 released a video showing the alleged thief of Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey entering and exiting the Patriots locker room after the game. Brady's jersey went missing after New England's comeback 34-28 victory over the Falcons. 

Law enforcement posed with the jerseys and Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium. 

 

Investigators reportedly recovered the jersey in Mexico after it was allegedly stolen by a credentialed member of the international media.

