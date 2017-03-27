The Carolina Panthers say the team is not for sale despite reports suggesting the franchise's future could be up for debate later this offseason.

CBS Sports reported that Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will not attend meetings in Phoenix this week and that other NFL owners anticipate that the franchise will be sold before he dies. Richardson did not attend last year's meeting either.

Richardson, 80, has owned the Panthers since its inception into the NFL in 1995.

"Mr. Richardson is healthy, vigorous, happy and fully engaged in the business of the Carolina Panthers. The team is absolutely not for sale. These reports are based on the misinterpretation of an agenda item. No owner is more committed to his team than Mr. Richardson," a Panthers spokesman said.

While the Panthers franchise is not on the agenda this week, the Oakland Raiders are, as a vote is expected to pass for the team to move to Las Vegas.

- Scooby Axson