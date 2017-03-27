NFL

Spokesman: Carolina Panthers not for sale

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
SI Wire
an hour ago

The Carolina Panthers say the team is not for sale despite reports suggesting the franchise's future could be up for debate later this offseason.

CBS Sports reported that Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will not attend meetings in Phoenix this week and that other NFL owners anticipate that the franchise will be sold before he dies. Richardson did not attend last year's meeting either.

Richardson, 80, has owned the Panthers since its inception into the NFL in 1995.

"Mr. Richardson is healthy, vigorous, happy and fully engaged in the business of the Carolina Panthers. The team is absolutely not for sale. These reports are based on the misinterpretation of an agenda item. No owner is more committed to his team than Mr. Richardson," a Panthers spokesman said.

While the Panthers franchise is not on the agenda this week, the Oakland Raiders are, as a vote is expected to pass for the team to move to Las Vegas.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters