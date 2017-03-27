NFL

Seahawks backup QB Trevone Boykin arrested after crash

2:00 | More Sports
Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested Monday after being involved in a car accident in Dallas, according to jail records.

FOX 4 reported that Boykin was a passenger in a car that crashed into a bar about 2 a.m. on Mnoday. The car hit four people on a sidewalk, and a bartender inside the club was also hit. Three people are reportedly hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Boykin, 23, faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and public intoxication. His total bond was set at $500.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Shabrika Baley, is expected to be charged with two counts of intoxication assault. Authorities believe Baley was drunk after pulling out of a parking garage and backing into the front of the bar,

Boykin was signed a undrafted free agent by Seattle after a stellar career at TCU.

Boykin appeared in six games last season, throwing for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

- Scooby Axson

