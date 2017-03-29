NFL

Jerry Jones: Tony Romo decision to be made by training camp

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he would like to have a decision made about the future of quarterback Tony Romo before training camp.

Romo's status with the team moving forward has not been decided, even though there were reports that the team would release him.

While no other team has publicly stepped and said they want Romo's services for the 2017, FOX and CBS reportedly want Romo as a television analyst for next season.

"He's really doing great," Jones said. "He's got a lot of options."

"There's no waiting game," Jones said to the Dallas Morning News. "This is the offseason. We're not missing doing anything. From the standpoint of the franchise and the Cowboys, nothing is being held up here at all."

Romo has a career record of 78-49 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 34,183 yards in his 15 seasons with 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters