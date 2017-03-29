These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he would like to have a decision made about the future of quarterback Tony Romo before training camp.

Romo's status with the team moving forward has not been decided, even though there were reports that the team would release him.

While no other team has publicly stepped and said they want Romo's services for the 2017, FOX and CBS reportedly want Romo as a television analyst for next season.

"He's really doing great," Jones said. "He's got a lot of options."

"There's no waiting game," Jones said to the Dallas Morning News. "This is the offseason. We're not missing doing anything. From the standpoint of the franchise and the Cowboys, nothing is being held up here at all."

Romo has a career record of 78-49 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 34,183 yards in his 15 seasons with 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions.

- Scooby Axson