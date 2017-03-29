NFL

Report: Michael Irvin investigated for sexual assault

an hour ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin is being investigated for sexual assault, according to a report from TMZ.com.

A 27-year-old Florida woman filed a police report saying that she and Irvin were at a bar on March 21 before going back to a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hotel where Irvin was staying.

The woman says she only remembers fighting Irvin off during the alleged encounter. After the incident, the woman went to a medical lab for a swab and blood test, according to the report.

Irvin, 51, says he was in the hotel room for only 15 minutes and had no sexual contact with the woman.

"Michael was in Ft. Lauderdale visiting his nieces and nephews at a track meet. He was also visiting his 90-year-old aunt and attending her birthday party. He was blindsided by news of these allegations," Irvin's lawyer Larry Friedman told TMZ.

"The allegations are completely false,” Friedman says. “In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

- Scooby Axson

