NFL

Oakland stadium landlord prefers Raiders leave by 2019

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
SI Wire
an hour ago

The landlord of the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, home of the Oakland Raiders and Athletics, says it is possible that the Raiders won't be tenants in the 2019 season.

NFL owners this week approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas and the team has options to play in the stadium for the next two seasons.

The $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas is not scheduled to be ready until the 2020 season, leaving the team with limited options for 2019.

"I would say to you with the highest level of confidence, my opinion and recommendation and that of my board members — I don’t believe there is any appetite for a third season (in Oakland),” Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben said to USA Today.

“It’s actually financially to our benefit if they didn’t exercise the options and play here even in the two years they’ve got (in 2017 and 2018),” McKibben added.

There is still about $95 million in public debt that remains on the Coliseum after renovations.

The Raiders could move as early as next season, with UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium, a 35,000–seat facility an option.

The Raiders could pay more in rent to stay in Oakland in 2019 or move to a temporary city like San Antonio for one year before making the permanent move to Las Vegas.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters