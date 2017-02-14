Why Megan Rapinoe was left off USWNT roster and Hope Solo's future with the team

U.S. women’s national team co-captain Carli Lloyd is set to join Manchester City, and her signing could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

Lloyd's agreement with Manchester City, the reigning Football Association Women's Super League (FAWSL) champion, would be a short-term contract that would allow her to return and play in the NWSL with the Houston Dash at the start of June. In that sense it's like Alex Morgan's short-term deal with Lyon. The big draw for both Lloyd and Morgan is getting to play in the women's Champions League. Both Man City and Lyon are in the Champions League quarterfinals, which take place in March, and the two could square off against one another if Man City gets by Denmark's Fortuna Hjorring and if Lyon ousts Wolfsburg.

Man City's talks with Lloyd were first reported by Henry Winter of The Times.

In addition to Morgan, Lloyd, the two-time reigning FIFA Women's World Player of the Year and 2015 Women's World Cup Golden Ball winner, follows fellow Americans Crystal Dunn (Chelsea) and Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal) in leaving NWSL to head overseas, and she follows in the steps of another American recently at Manchester City, former Georgetown standout and current Sky Blue FC midfielder Daphne Corboz.

At Manchester City, Lloyd will team with England internationals such as Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze.

The 10-team FAWSL begins its season on April 22.

