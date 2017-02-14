Insider Notes: Carli Lloyd is set to join Manchester City on a short-term deal
U.S. women’s national team co-captain Carli Lloyd is set to join Manchester City, and her signing could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.
Lloyd's agreement with Manchester City, the reigning Football Association Women's Super League (FAWSL) champion, would be a short-term contract that would allow her to return and play in the NWSL with the Houston Dash at the start of June. In that sense it's like Alex Morgan's short-term deal with Lyon. The big draw for both Lloyd and Morgan is getting to play in the women's Champions League. Both Man City and Lyon are in the Champions League quarterfinals, which take place in March, and the two could square off against one another if Man City gets by Denmark's Fortuna Hjorring and if Lyon ousts Wolfsburg.
Man City's talks with Lloyd were first reported by Henry Winter of The Times.
In addition to Morgan, Lloyd, the two-time reigning FIFA Women's World Player of the Year and 2015 Women's World Cup Golden Ball winner, follows fellow Americans Crystal Dunn (Chelsea) and Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal) in leaving NWSL to head overseas, and she follows in the steps of another American recently at Manchester City, former Georgetown standout and current Sky Blue FC midfielder Daphne Corboz.
At Manchester City, Lloyd will team with England internationals such as Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze.
The 10-team FAWSL begins its season on April 22.
Here are a couple of more items from around the soccer world:
Donald Trump's impact on MLS: Muslim, DP-level player backs out of signing
President Donald Trump and his administration’s proposed travel ban and immigration policy are already having an effect on MLS.
One MLS team executive says that his team was pursuing a Designated Player-level signing from outside the U.S. in late January, but the player decided against the move in part because he’s Muslim and he said he didn’t feel safe in the United States right now. The player was not from one of the seven majority-Muslim countries on the travel ban list–Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen–which has been overruled for now by a federal court.
The MLS executive said the travel ban wasn’t the only reason the deal didn’t happen, but the player did tell him it was part of the reason.
It remains to be seen whether more players will follow suit and shy away from signing with the league for similar reasons.
Pulisic's commitment to defending wins Tuchel's favor at Dortmund
U.S. men's national team midfielder Christian Pulisic has received more playing time at Borussia Dortmund this season than many people expected after the club signed several attacking players last summer.
Sources say that one reason Pulisic has earned the trust of coach Thomas Tuchel is Pulisic’s commitment to tracking back on defense, which has separated him from Dortmund’s other attacking options. While that defensive duty may have hindered Pulisic’s own attacking play at times, it has also made him someone Tuchel feels like he can call on in tight situations like the one Dortmund could be facing at Benfica on Tuesday in the Champions League's round of 16. He'll begin the match on the bench, a rarity for him in the competition after starting five of six games in the group stage.
The 18-year-old Pulisic has scored two goals in 16 Bundesliga games this season, one in which the club has incorporated new signings such as rising talents Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor and Germany World Cup winners Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze.