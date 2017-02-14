Planet Futbol

Insider Notes: Carli Lloyd is set to join Manchester City on a short-term deal

Down
enlarge
Why Megan Rapinoe was left off USWNT roster and Hope Solo's future with the team
1:51 | Planet Futbol
Why Megan Rapinoe was left off USWNT roster and Hope Solo's future with the team
Grant Wahl
3 hours ago

U.S. women’s national team co-captain Carli Lloyd is set to join Manchester City, and her signing could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

Lloyd's agreement with Manchester City, the reigning Football Association Women's Super League (FAWSL) champion, would be a short-term contract that would allow her to return and play in the NWSL with the Houston Dash at the start of June. In that sense it's like Alex Morgan's short-term deal with Lyon. The big draw for both Lloyd and Morgan is getting to play in the women's Champions League. Both Man City and Lyon are in the Champions League quarterfinals, which take place in March, and the two could square off against one another if Man City gets by Denmark's Fortuna Hjorring and if Lyon ousts Wolfsburg.

Man City's talks with Lloyd were first reported by Henry Winter of The Times.

In addition to Morgan, Lloyd, the two-time reigning FIFA Women's World Player of the Year and 2015 Women's World Cup Golden Ball winner, follows fellow Americans Crystal Dunn (Chelsea) and Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal) in leaving NWSL to head overseas, and she follows in the steps of another American recently at Manchester City, former Georgetown standout and current Sky Blue FC midfielder Daphne Corboz.

At Manchester City, Lloyd will team with England internationals such as Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze.

The 10-team FAWSL begins its season on April 22.

Here are a couple of more items from around the soccer world:

Planet Futbol

Donald Trump's impact on MLS: Muslim, DP-level player backs out of signing

Grant Wahl
2 hours ago

President Donald Trump and his administration’s proposed travel ban and immigration policy are already having an effect on MLS.

One MLS team executive says that his team was pursuing a Designated Player-level signing from outside the U.S. in late January, but the player decided against the move in part because he’s Muslim and he said he didn’t feel safe in the United States right now. The player was not from one of the seven majority-Muslim countries on the travel ban list–Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen–which has been overruled for now by a federal court.

Planet Futbol
USMNT’s Geoff Cameron supports President Trump’s ‘temporary pause on immigration’

The MLS executive said the travel ban wasn’t the only reason the deal didn’t happen, but the player did tell him it was part of the reason.

It remains to be seen whether more players will follow suit and shy away from signing with the league for similar reasons.

Planet Futbol

Pulisic's commitment to defending wins Tuchel's favor at Dortmund

Grant Wahl
3 hours ago

U.S. men's national team midfielder Christian Pulisic has received more playing time at Borussia Dortmund this season than many people expected after the club signed several attacking players last summer.

Sources say that one reason Pulisic has earned the trust of coach Thomas Tuchel is Pulisic’s commitment to tracking back on defense, which has separated him from Dortmund’s other attacking options. While that defensive duty may have hindered Pulisic’s own attacking play at times, it has also made him someone Tuchel feels like he can call on in tight situations like the one Dortmund could be facing at Benfica on Tuesday in the Champions League's round of 16. He'll begin the match on the bench, a rarity for him in the competition after starting five of six games in the group stage.

Planet Futbol
The Education of Christian Pulisic: Inside the Dortmund, USA rising star's rapid growth

The 18-year-old Pulisic has scored two goals in 16 Bundesliga games this season, one in which the club has incorporated new signings such as rising talents Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor and Germany World Cup winners Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters