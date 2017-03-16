Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Tracy Austin

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Tracy Austin.

From the second week of play at Indian Wells, Wertheim talks with Austin about what she thinks of the women's game right now, including her opinion on top players such as Angelique Kerber, Serena Williams and more. Drawing from her own playing career, Austin talks about how media obligations, racket switches, certain endorsements and other aspects of a pro tennis player's off-court life can affect their results on the court. Austin also talks about mental toughness and focus how those factors can change a match, on-court coaching, predictions for Indian Wells, if she would ever coach a player in the future and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Ryan Harrison | Sloane Stephens

​Also on the podcast, Austin talks about her transitition from being a player, to a commentator, a mom, and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

