Sports Illustrated’s annual “Where Are They Now?” issue catches up with the stars and prominent figures from yesteryear—past features have included Ken Griffey Jr., Brett Favre, Dennis Rodman, Stan Musial and Don King. The 2017 issue catches up with an NBA icon whose footprint extends well beyond the court he struggles to live outside of and a college football legend who only briefly controlled his professional destiny. Find all of this year’s trips down memory lane below as SI rolls them out in the coming weeks, and scroll on to read the best stories from the ’16 and ’15 issues.

From the 2017 Where Are They Now? issue

"I didn’t stop because I wanted to. Now, I can’t blame anyone but me.” Vince Young won a national title and Rookie of the Year, but he’s remembered more for flaming out and financial snafus. At 34, he decided to play again—and quickly learned how hard that is. Written by Greg Bishop

As Allen Iverson returns to the court for the first time in seven years, the NBA's best player calls him "a god" and the man he immortalized with a ruthless crossover wants him on his coaching staff. But what The Answer really wants to talk about is the winding journey back to his family, which could be his most important (and most surprising) victory. Written by Lee Jenkins

A curtain call for Al McGuire, the Bumblebees, the Milwaukee Arena and the strange, fantastic 100-year history of Marquette basketball. Written by Charles P. Pierce

A member of the first Golden State Warriors team had lost touch with basketball and retreated into a life of isolation ... until the current squad brought him back. Written by Jack McCallum

From the 2016 Where Are They Now? issue

After his sudden retirement, Ken Griffey Jr. is finally set for the baseball farewell he deserves. Written by Ben Reiter

After admitting to doping, being stripped of his Tour de France title, and whistleblowing, Floyd Landis has finally found happiness on the other side of scandal. Written by Austin Murphy

Before Madden, there was Tecmo Super Bowl, and a superstar running back who could not be tackled. These days diehards continue keep those digital glory years alive. Written by Chris Burke

The inventor of Tae Bo is no longer the face of late-night infomercials, but he hasn’t stopped getting people fit with his famous workout. Written by Jack Dickey

The inside story of how a half-baked backwoods movie idea made reality TV history. Written by Andrew Lawrence

The former Flames star turned country music singer is using music to help fellow survivors of abuse. Written by Alex Prewitt

The former 76ers GM famous for an outsize draft lottery celebration is still eccentric as he enjoys his retirement. Written by Mitch Goldich

It’s not a straight line from the Bud Light–sponsored, sports-bar-viewed NFL to the cuverie, but Drew Bledsoe is not the only retired player to have walked it. Written by Stephanie Apstein

The man who legitimized competitive eating is now barred from its marquee event, even though he lives nearby. Written by Ben Baskin

Colts great Gino Marchetti’s name is inseparable from the story of “The Greatest Game Ever Played”—and from an East Coast burger chain. Written by Alexander Wolff

Six years after her husband shot her and left her to die, former boxer Christy Martin has built a new life up from scratch. Written by Jacob Feldman

The cast and creators of The Baseball Bunch reflect on what went on behind the scenes. Written by Pete Croato

What do you do with your life after you win nearly half a million dollars playing video games? Written by Alex Prewitt

A Super Bowl victory defined his unlikely career, but in retirement Brad Johnson has learned the world doesn’t revolve around the NFL like he thought. Written by Don Banks

Mike Williams nearly ate himself out of the NFL, but a late-career surge under the watch of an old coach energized him to give back to the game as a high school coach. Written by Doug Farrar

For a few months in the early ’80s, Billy Ray Bates was unstoppable for the Blazers. Now he’s having trouble getting out of his own way. Written by Jon Wertheim

Today, the Fridge is not the picture of happiness or stability, as an old friend discovered. Written by Rick Telander

After hanging up his neon uniform, the vibrant goalkeeper at the heart of Mexico’s national team for years is happy going unnoticed in L.A. Written by Michael McKnight

The legacy of Manon Rheaume, the first and only female to play in the NHL, lies with her descendents and the players who look up to her. Written by Jeremy Fuchs

From the 2015 Where Are They Now? issue

Still following his own script Finally content in retirement, Brett Favre is preparing for his next Lambeau moment. READ MORE

Finally hitting his Stride Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was once the definition of the unapproachable athlete. He's now found both comfort and a calling as a man of letters and a public intellectual. READ MORE

An afterthought in his twilight Don King, the greatest boxing promoter of all time, now finds himself on the fringe of the sport he's devoted his life to. READ MORE

Enter the Drago The villain from "Rocky IV" has a bio that would make his one of the most astonishing Wiki entries in movie history. READ MORE

Catching up with the stray dogs of Sochi Sochi's domesticated strays became famous when the sporting world descended on the 2014 Winter Olympics. They've since found loving homes Stateside. READ MORE

The song that changed music in sports "Who Let The Dogs Out" was the biggest sports anthem ever—it got all its strength from being a sports anthem, and the radio was secondary. It was the only hit record that was ever like that. READ MORE

From body slams to monster trucks Many remember Madusa for the title-trash heard 'round the world. But for the past 15 years, Debrah Miceli has been a star driver on the Monster Jam truck circuit. READ MORE

A different focus for ex-wrestling star Tito Santana now pours most of his energy into at-risk students, inspired by what a former teacher did for him five decades ago. READ MORE

Recreating memorable trading cards Players—mostly journeymen and utilitymen—whose faces you remember from collectible cards recreate their famous poses to make sure you know that they appreciate your love. READ MORE

Harris finds second act following tragedy Unexpected death forced a former Bears' star to grow up fast. READ MORE

WATN Cover: Favre Dons Packers jersey Favre donned his No. 4 Packers jersey for this week's Where Are They Now? issue. It's the first time that Favre has worn that dark green jersey since Jan. 20, 2008, when his last pass as a member of the Packers was intercepted during an overtime loss in the NFC Championship Game. READ MORE