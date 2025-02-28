Ashton Jeanty Leads 2025 Rookie Running Backs For Fantasy Football Leagues
Rookie running backs have long been desirable in fantasy drafts, but that trend has faded a bit in recent seasons. Just three have scored more than 250 PPR points in a single season since 2019, and just two more have scored more than 240 points in those six years.
The best of the bunch was Najee Harris, who scored 300.7 points in 2021. That total would have been good enough to rank fifth last season. We did see one back, Bucky Irving, record a successful rookie season with 244.4 points in 2024. That’s the fifth-most at the position since 2019. The next best rookie back in 2024, Tyrone Tracy Jr., ranked as the RB26 with 182.3 points.
This season’s rookie class does have some potential impact makers, however, none more than Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. There are a few other backs who could make some noise in Year 1 if they land on a team with a clear need in their backfield for 2025. With that being said, let’s take a look at five of the top prospects to watch at the position.
Top Fantasy Football Rookie RBs to Watch at Combine
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: Jeanty has the tools to become a phenomenal back, both in real and fantasy football. The talented runner posted 2,601 rushing yards, seven yards per rush and 30 total touchdowns in his final season at Boise State, and he’s a surefire three-down back at the next level. An FBS All-American, Maxwell Award winner, Doak Walker Award recipient, and the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, Jeanty seems like a lock for success at the next level. He won't do drills at the Combine, but it won't affect his sky-high value.
Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State: Henderson has a chance to make a significant Year 1 fantasy impact if he lands with the right NFL team. His college totals don’t pop, as he split work with Quinshon Judkins, but Henderson has the tools to be a three-down back in 2025 and beyond. According to NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah, Henderson has “elite speed and versatility,” and is “brimming with big-play potential.” He’s a player to watch this spring.
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina: Jeremiah has Hampton ranked as this second-best rookie running back prospect in his initial list of the top 50 prospects for 2025, behind only Jeanty. If he lands in the right situation, the UNC product could thrive in Year 1. He rushed for 1,660 yards (5.9 yards per rush) and 15 touchdowns in his final collegiate season, and he caught 38 passes. Hampton also has the skills to pass protect, which is vital to getting on the field.
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa: Johnson was one of the nation’s top running backs this past season, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He also averaged more than six yards per rush, running over and through defenders with his low center of gravity. Johnson can also be used in the screen game, so he isn’t a one-dimensional athlete. While he can improve in pass protection, Johnson should have a smooth transition.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State: Judkins had a highly productive collegiate career, rushing for 1,000-plus yards and at least 14 touchdowns between his time at Ole Miss and Ohio State. His yardage totals declined a bit last season, but he was splitting work with his teammate, Henderson. Possessing a solid combination of power, burst and speed, Judkins has a legitimate shot to earn the top spot on an NFL depth chart in his rookie campaign.