Tyler Warren Leads Rookie Tight Ends For Upcoming 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts
Rookie tight ends had historically struggled to make an immediate fantasy football impact, until, of course, the past two seasons. In 2023, Sam LaPorta led the entire position in PPR points as a rookie, shocking the fantasy world as he was better than even superstar Travis Kelce. Lo and behold, the same thing happened this past season as Brock Bowers was the top fantasy tight end as a rookie while producing what was a historic rookie year.
While these two players might be outliers -- no other rookie tight ends had scored 200-plus fantasy points since Keith Jackson (1988) and before that Mike Ditka (1961) -- the fact that LaPorta and Bowers had so much success will draw more attention to first-year tight ends in 2025 fantasy football drafts. That includes a player who is considered a can’t-miss prospect.
So, let’s take a look at some of the best tight end prospects for the upcoming 2025 class who, you’ll need to know when it comes time to prepare for dynasty and re-draft leagues.
Top Fantasy Football Rookie TEs to Watch at Combine
Tyler Warren, Penn State: If there’s a tight end in the 2025 draft class who can be the next LaPorta or Bowers, it’s Warren. On his initial list of top 50 draft prospects, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks him as his top tight end and his fifth-best player overall. Coming off his final collegiate season that saw him post an impressive 104 catches, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, Warren could be a Year 1 fantasy asset if he lands in a good spot.
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green: Fannin Jr.’s final collegiate season was one for the ages, as he recorded a bananas 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games for Bowling Green. The top-graded tight end on PFF, Fannin Jr. has a chance to come in and make a fantasy impact in Year 1. With the potential to turn into the next George Kittle in terms of his receiving skills and usage at the next level, Fannin Jr. is a player to watch.
Colston Loveland, Michigan: Loveland didn’t post eye-popping stats in his final collegiate season, but he did record 649 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 when J.J. McCarthy was his quarterback on Michigan’s National Championship Team. His size and athleticism, paired with his pass-catching chops (PFF ranked him fourth at tight end in 2024), make Loveland an attractive option for an NFL team looking to upgrade the position.
Mason Taylor, LSU: LSU is better known for producing superstar wide receivers at the next level, but Taylor is considered a high-end prospect at tight end. In fact, Jeremiah ranked him 35th on his initial list of his top 50 prospects and third among tight ends behind Warren and Loveland. While he was used mostly in-line, Taylor was also used out of the slot and on occasion the outside. He’s a likely second-round pick in the NFL and dynasty drafts.
Elijah Arroyo, Miami, FL: The “U” used to produce big-time NFL tight end prospects on a regular basis, and Arroyo could be next on the list. He had a career season in 2024, putting up 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hurricanes. That came after injuries had limited him in the previous two years. Arroyo is a bit raw, but his talent as a pass catcher with the potential to make big plays downfield puts him on the fantasy radar.