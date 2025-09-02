Barcelona Complete Deadline Day Loan Transfer of La Masia Graduate
Barcelona completed their only pending outgoing business of the summer on deadline day, with Héctor Fort officially announced as an Elche player.
The Catalans reached and agreement with Elche for a season-long loan that will see the La Masia graduate stay in La Liga and spend the 2025–26 season with the newly promoted side.
“Barcelona and Elche Club de Fútbol have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Héctor Fort until 30 June 2026,” the club announced in a statement.
Mallorca were said to be interested in signing Fort, but Elche swooped in and completed the move. Fort will become the second Barcelona player to make the move down the Spanish coast in the past week, with Iñaki Peña also joining Elche on a season-long loan recently.
Barcelona were hoping that Fort’s departure could open the door for Roony Bardghji’s registration, though, the club have since registered their summer signing as a Barça Atlètic player.
Fort made 20 appearances for Barcelona during Hansi Flick’s debut season with the club. The 19-year-old right back was used as Jules Koundé’s backup for much of the term. It was Fort’s wish to remain with Barcelona for the 2025–26 season, but another development forced a change of plans.
Ever since Jules Koundé suffered an injury late last season, Flick opted to deploy the versatile Eric García at right back over Fort. That trend has continued this term, with García starting two of the first three games of 2025–26 covering Barcelona’s right flank. Fort simply didn’t fit in Flick’s plans for the season.
Fort will now get the chance to play on a regular basis with Elche and has the possibility of returning to Barcelona next summer. The 19-year-old has a contract valid until 2029 as he keeps ties with his boyhood club.
Before venturing in what will be a tough fight to avoid relegation with Elche, Fort is set to represent Spain in the U–20 World Cup in late September.