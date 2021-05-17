Rapper J. Cole Makes Basketball Debut in Africa League

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Is Tim Duncan Underrated?
Is Tim Duncan Underrated?

Rapper J. Cole Makes Pro Basketball Debut in Basketball Africa League

Author:
Publish date:

Just two days after dropping his highly anticipated album, The Off-Season, rapper J. Cole added professional basketball player to his resume on Sunday when he appeared in the Basketball Africa League for the Patriots Basketball Club in Rwanda. 

Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Cole, had always had aspirations of becoming a professional basketball player and the 36-year-old made that dream a reality and registered three points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of action. 

Although he didn't fill up the box score, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins had some fun at his own expense and compared his stat line to his own. 

"Those big Perk numbers," Perkins Tweeted. 

Cole scored his first points on a putback layup in the first quarter then nailed a technical free throw. He missed both of his field goal attempts in the second half. 

Throughout his career, Cole has always dropped nuggets here and there of his days as a basketball player at Sanford High School in North Carolina and every now and then drops a lyric or two about current NBA stars. 

In The Off-Season, Cole name dropped several of them, including Ja Morant and LeBron James while also sampling Damian Lillard.

Although Cole was a walk-on at St. John's, he never appeared in a Division I basketball game and instead focused on music. 

"Sports is where it started for me," Cole told Sports Illustrated in 2013. "It parallels my life. Rap is such a competitive thing. That's why I have to watch sports. I got to keep up. It's my life in just another form."

In the initial report of his signing with the club, it was reported that Cole would only appear between three and six games. This is the inaugural season of BAL and is partners with both FIBA and the NBA. 

More Extra Mustard: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona wins the UEFA Women's Champions League
Soccer

Barcelona Routs Chelsea for First UWCL Title

Barcelona jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 36 minutes and eased its way by English champion Chelsea to the European title.

kyrie irving
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving Joins Exclusive 50-40-90 Shooting Club

Irving becomes the ninth player in NBA history to shoot 50% from the field, 40% on 3-point attempts and 90% from the free throw line, joining teammate Kevin Durant.

J. Cole at a Hornets game.
Play
Basketball

Rapper J. Cole Makes Basketball Debut in Africa League

Just days after releasing his album The Off-Season, J. Cole made his pro basketball debut in Rwanda.

Juantarius Bryant sits on the bench in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats.
NFL

Former FCS Player Victim of Cruel NFL Tryout Prank

When Juantarius Bryant showed up for the first day of Falcons rookie minicamp, he learned he was never invited.

snl
NBA

'SNL' Spoofs MJ's Killer Instinct in 'The Last Dance' Clip

Host Keegan-Michael Key channeled Michael Jordan's famous competitive streak in a sketch spoofing "The Last Dance."

Stephen Curry celebrates a play
NBA

Stephen Curry Wins His Second Scoring Title at 33

Curry joined Michael Jordan as the only other player in NBA history to win a scoring title after turning 33.

Luis Suarez celebrates his goal.
Soccer

Suárez Winner Keeps Atlético Atop La Liga Ahead of Final Day

After two late goals against Osasuna, Atlético Madrid can clinch its first La Liga title since 2014 next weekend.

Liverpool celebrate Alisson's goal
Soccer

GK Alisson Saves Liverpool's Top-Four Hopes With Late Goal

Liverpool's Alisson became the sixth goalkeeper in Premier League history to score with his match-winner against West Brom.