BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers Up to $1,500 for Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs face a pivotal moment Sunday, Dec. 7, as they host the Houston Texans in what could define their playoff hopes. With the Chiefs at 6-6 and needing a strong finish to extend their 10-year playoff streak, new bettors can capitalize on this crucial matchup with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This welcome offer provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity to bet on this high-stakes AFC showdown. Missouri sports fans can explore additional Missouri sportsbook promos while backing their team in this must-win scenario.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Chiefs vs Texans
New Missouri customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to secure protection on their first bet up to $1,500. This promotion requires entering the code SI1500 during registration and making a minimum $10 deposit to qualify. If your initial wager on the Chiefs-Texans game loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets within 24 hours.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Bets of $50 or more receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.
- All bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.
- Bonus bet winnings exclude the stake amount from payouts.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If you bet $300 on C.J. Stroud to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and lose, you would get five $60 bonus bets. The BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500 ensures maximum value for this AFC clash between two teams heading in opposite directions.
This BetMGM promotion is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your BetMGM Missouri bonus code offer
Claiming your welcome bonus for the Texans vs Chiefs game requires four simple steps. New users must complete registration and make their first bet to unlock the full promotional value.
- Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500.
- Verify your identity by providing required documentation and personal information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money bet on any Chiefs vs Texans market, such as the point spread, moneyline, or player props.
Your bonus bets will be credited automatically if your first wager loses, giving you additional chances to profit from this crucial AFC matchup. For more details about features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for current customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and can provide extra value for games like Chiefs vs Texans throughout the NFL season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.