DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Alabama vs Oklahoma CFP First Round
The College Football Playoff first round brings a highly anticipated rematch as DraftKings promo code offers new users a chance to bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets if they win. Alabama and Oklahoma square off Friday, Dec. 19 in Norman, with the winner advancing to face top-ranked Indiana in the Rose Bowl. This $200 bonus opportunity gives bettors a chance to capitalize on one of the most intriguing playoff matchups, featuring two teams that met just over a month ago with Oklahoma claiming a 23-21 victory.
New customers can take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos available for this pivotal College Football Playoff clash between the eighth-ranked Sooners and ninth-ranked Crimson Tide.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Alabama vs Oklahoma
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion for the CFP first round matchup. New customers simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If your bet wins, DraftKings will award you $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- You receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Oklahoma to cover the spread and the Sooners win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if Alabama covers instead and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo targets the Alabama-Oklahoma rematch, where the Sooners enter with momentum after their regular season victory over the Crimson Tide.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the CFP first round
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code for the Alabama vs Oklahoma playoff game. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Alabama-Oklahoma CFP matchup.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Remember that DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes are not needed for this particular offer, making it even easier for new users to participate in Friday's playoff action. For more detailed information about the platform, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and other promotional opportunities by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced odds on popular games and same-game parlay boosts that can add value to your College Football Playoff betting experience.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.