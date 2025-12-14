SI

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 15: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 15. Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win on Sunday's games.
DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 15. Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win on Sunday's games. / Sports Illustrated

NFL Week 15 delivers a packed Sunday slate on Dec. 14, featuring crucial matchups as teams battle for playoff positioning. New DraftKings customers can capitalize on this action without needing a DraftKings promo code to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer if their wager wins. This week's games include AFC East rivals Buffalo visiting New England, NFC playoff contenders like Chicago hosting Cleveland, and division races heating up across both conferences. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.

win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings New. CLAIM NOW. dark

DraftKings promo code details for NFL Week 15 betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this new-user promotion for Sunday's NFL action. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 15 game. If your wager wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the DraftKings new-user promo.
  • Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including NFL Week 15 games.
  • Bonus bets arrive instantly upon winning bet settlement, or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus bet settlements.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread against the Patriots and they win, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. However, if Buffalo fails to cover, you only lose your original $5 wager and receive no bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your promo code for DraftKings NFL Week 15 offer

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires just a few simple steps to start betting on Sunday's NFL games:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the promotional links in this article.
  2. Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identity confirmation.
  3. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
  4. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 15 matchup or other sports market.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically credited to your account.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers typically include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that can be found in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Current users should check this section frequently as new promotions are added regularly, especially during major sporting events like NFL Week 15's crucial playoff-positioning games.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jeff Watters
JEFF WATTERS

An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

Home/Betting Promo