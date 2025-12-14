DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 15: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
NFL Week 15 delivers a packed Sunday slate on Dec. 14, featuring crucial matchups as teams battle for playoff positioning. New DraftKings customers can capitalize on this action without needing a DraftKings promo code to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer if their wager wins. This week's games include AFC East rivals Buffalo visiting New England, NFC playoff contenders like Chicago hosting Cleveland, and division races heating up across both conferences. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.
DraftKings promo code details for NFL Week 15 betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this new-user promotion for Sunday's NFL action. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 15 game. If your wager wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the DraftKings new-user promo.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including NFL Week 15 games.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly upon winning bet settlement, or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus bet settlements.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread against the Patriots and they win, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. However, if Buffalo fails to cover, you only lose your original $5 wager and receive no bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your promo code for DraftKings NFL Week 15 offer
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires just a few simple steps to start betting on Sunday's NFL games:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the promotional links in this article.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identity confirmation.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 15 matchup or other sports market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically credited to your account.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers typically include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that can be found in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Current users should check this section frequently as new promotions are added regularly, especially during major sporting events like NFL Week 15's crucial playoff-positioning games.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.