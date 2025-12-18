DraftKings Promo Code Gives $200 Bonus for Rams vs Seahawks Thursday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks clash in a crucial NFC West showdown on Thursday, Dec. 18, with both teams sitting at 11-3 and fighting for division supremacy. New users can capitalize on this pivotal matchup with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code and delivers $200 in bonus bets when you win a $5 wager. This Thursday Night Football battle features elite offensive weapons, with the Rams' Davante Adams leading the NFL in touchdown receptions and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba topping receiving yards, making it perfect for exploring sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Thursday Night Football
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and offers substantial value for new customers betting on the Rams vs Seahawks matchup. Simply register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market related to Thursday Night Football or other sports offerings.
The offer works straightforwardly with clear terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token to activate the promotion.
- Place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including player props, spreads, or totals for the Rams vs Seahawks game.
- If your $5 bet wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake amount is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread against Seattle and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if Los Angeles fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Rams vs Seahawks
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Thursday Night Football action. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
- Click the promotional link to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and enter your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using popular payment methods like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on the Rams vs Seahawks game or any other sports market.
- If your wager wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings, then use the bonus bets within seven days.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review before getting started.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing value for existing customers through various promotional offerings and enhanced betting opportunities. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and player props, providing additional value beyond the initial welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football and other major sporting events.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.