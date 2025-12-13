SI

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Army vs Navy Game

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win on Army vs Navy Game. No code needed for this welcome bonus.
No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer for Saturday's Army vs Navy Game. New users can capitalize on this opportunity when the Black Knights face the Midshipmen on Dec. 13. This promotion stands among the top sportsbook promos available for college football's most storied rivalry.

DraftKings promo code details for Army vs Navy betting

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including the Army vs Navy Game. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
  • Bonus bets arrive as eight $25 credits within 72 hours of a winning wager.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings from bonus wagers.
  • All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on Navy to cover the spread against Army and win, you receive your $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If your wager loses, you only forfeit the original $5 stake. The 126th Army-Navy Game presents an ideal opportunity to activate this promo code for DraftKings, as both service academies enter with strong rushing attacks and defensive schemes that could create betting value.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Army vs Navy DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer

Claiming this DraftKings promo requires no special code entry, making the process straightforward for new users. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before the Army vs Navy kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook through the links in this article and verify your identity.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market including Army vs Navy props or spreads.
  4. If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

New customers can learn more about betting options and platform features by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses by checking the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating DraftKings promo codes and bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for major college football games like Army vs Navy, giving bettors additional value throughout the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

