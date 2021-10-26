World Series Betting Preview, NBA Picks and Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

(This the "Winners Club" Sports Illustrated's Fantasy and Betting newsletter, which you can get delivered to your inbox every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here to subscribe.)

Good morning, and welcome to the World Series! The championship between the Braves and Astros begins tonight in Houston.

World Series Game 1 Preview

The Astros are in their third World Series in five years. The Braves haven’t been to the World Series this millennium. Neither squad was the top team in their league during the regular season, but they’re now on baseball’s biggest stage representing the American League and National League, respectively.

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Run Line: Braves +1.5 (-175) | Astros -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: Braves (+110) | Astros (-133)

Total: Over 8.5 (+100) | Under 8.5 (-110)

Pitchers: Charlie Morton (ATL) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

Jen Piacenti and Matt Ehalt go back and forth and offer up their money line picks, run line bets, over/under takes and long shot player props in their Game 1 Betting Primer. Our two analysts differed in their picks—read their explanations and see whose side you’re on before you place your bets.

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

The Saints narrowly edged out the Seahawks 13-10 on the road in a slog in the rain. Chances are New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara won or lost you your matchup with a 33.9 PPR Monday Night Miracle with 10 catches to boot.

We now enter Week 8 of the NFL season, which thankfully is a lighter bye week. Still, waiver pickups at the midway point of the year are as important as ever and we have you covered.

Priority Waiver Pickups: If you need replacements for the top-tier tight ends on bye, a receiver to stand in for Davante Adams or your players aren’t playing up to snuff, Jen Piacenti has advice on which players to add and how to use your FAAB to get them.

Bye Week Blues: I hope your team made it through bye-mageddon (mine missed Ezekiel Elliott dearly). Craig Ellenport walks you through what you’re missing in Week 8 with two teams on bye and how to make up for it.

Davante Adams to COVID-19 List: Green Bay’s star wideout’s status is in doubt for Thursday night against the undefeated Cardinals. Jen Piacenti and Michael Fabiano discuss the impact of Adams’ potential absence.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

IDP Waiver Adds: Matt De Lima lays out the players you need to pick up in your individual defensive player leagues. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence returns from injury soon and he’s a player to stash if you can.

NBA and Fantasy Basketball

There’s five games going on around the NBA tonight beginning with the 76ers-Knicks bout in New York. Exactly one week into the season the Bulls are 4-0 and have the best record in basketball while the Lakers and Nets are struggling.

Introducing NBA SO/UP Bets: For the first article of a new bi-weekly NBA Betting series, I made spread, over/under and prop picks for a pair of games tonight. Expect NBA picks as well as some DFS advice every Tuesday and Thursday.

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Our friends over at SI NBA ranked the league 1-30. You’ll find the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks near the top of the list, but their Finals opponent, the Suns, as well as the Nets and Lakers, are further down after an unimpressive opening week.

College Football Playoff Futures: Frankie Taddeo checks in with the favorites to take home the trophy in January, starting with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Betting Primer: Taddeo is also getting you ready for the start of college basketball season in just a few weeks with a look at the top 10 contenders for the title as well as a few sleepers.

Thanks for reading. I’ll be back in your inbox Thursday!