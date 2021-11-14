Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Rams at 49ers

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when the 49ers play host to Matthew Stafford and the NFC West-leading Rams.

The Rams, who agreed to terms with free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, suffered a massive blow on Saturday when it was learned that starting wide receiver Robert Woods is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Los Angeles, which is a perfect 4-0 Straight Up (SU) on the road, has only managed a split (2-2) Against The Spread (ATS) away from SoFi Stadium. The Rams, who are 7-2 (SU), have burned bettors, posting a 4-5 ATS overall mark thus far in 2021. The disappointing ATS record is mostly due to losing their three games against the number versus the Titans, Texans and Lions.

On the flip side, the 49ers have burned bettors, going 3-5 SU and 2-6 ATS this season, but even more concerning they have burned bettors at Levi Stadium posting a disappointing 0-4 SU and ATS mark. At home, San Francisco has come up on the losing end against Arizona, Indianapolis, Seattle and Green Bay despite being favored in every matchup by oddsmakers.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Trends and Info

Spread: Los Angeles Rams -3.5 (-110) | San Francisco 49ers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-190) | San Francisco (+155)

Total: 49– Over (-110) | Under 49 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: LAR 71% | SF 29%

Game Info: Monday Nov. 15, 2021 8:15 pm EST | ESPN

The line has dropped a half point in favor of San Francisco (3-5 SU; 2-6 ATS) settling with the Rams (7-2 SU; 4-5 ATS) as 3.5-point road favorites at SI Sportsbook.

The Rams head to San Francisco looking to snap a four-game losing streak against their NFC West rival that dates back to 2018. Los Angeles, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, ranks fifth in scoring in the NFL, producing 29.0 points per game. On the other side of the ball, San Francisco is in desperate need of earning its first home win in five tries. The 49ers defense has been the biggest culprit allowing an eye-popping 29.8 points per game at home this season.

Rams Player Prop Info

The Rams will head into Monday night's tilt without star wideout Robert Woods (knee), but could be welcoming in newly signed talented veteran Odell Beckham Jr. In the backfield, Los Angeles will feature Darrell Henderson, who has been solid averaging 4.6 yards per rush while finding the end zone in five of nine games. On the outside, Stafford has locked in and produced in a big way for fantasy managers with the sure-handed Cooper Kupp. The veteran has been sensational, leading all wide receivers in targets (103), receptions (74), yards (1,019) and touchdowns (10). Kupp, who has hauled in seven-plus receptions in eight of nine games, will likely see an even higher target share following the loss of Woods. Kupp, who is averaging 113.2 receiving yards per game, appears to be a solid investment to surpass his betting yardage projection of 96.5 in Week 10.

49ers Player Prop Info

On the other side of the ball, San Francisco will try to get their season on track, specifically in front of the 49ers faithful. San Francisco will look to develop a game plan that will lead to quarterback Jimmy Garappolo producing his third consecutive 300-yard passing effort. With star tight end George Kittle back in the lineup, the 49ers finally have three solid weapons in the passing game -- the others being Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the outside. Bettors should look to invest in Kittle in this matchup. The veteran tight end has a receptions total of 4.5 posted at SI Sportsbook. Kittle has hauled in 39 receptions (5.6 receptions per matchup) for 646 yards (92.3 receiving yards per contest) and four touchdowns in seven career games against the Rams.

On paper, this one appears to be an auto wager against a 49ers team that is winless at home facing a team that has Super Bowl aspirations and is undefeated on the road. You know what they say when something appears to be too easy. Sprinkle in the fact that the Rams have lost four consecutive times against San Francisco. Time to be on the side of the house in primetime. The hook could likely be our friend on Monday Night.

BET: San Francisco +3.5 (-110)

PROP BETS:

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams: OVER 96.5 receiving yards

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: OVER 4.5 receptions

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams: Anytime Touchdown (-120) (Half Unit)

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Anytime Touchdown (+180) (Half Unit)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.