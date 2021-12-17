Betting Roundtable: Raiders-Browns Best Bets

For fantasy managers and sports bettors, navigating the COVID-19 outbreak hitting the NFL has created incredible angst.

Have no fear, as the SI Betting team is here to help you out with our best plays for Saturday when Cleveland looks to extend its home winning streak to three when it welcomes a struggling Raiders club that has lost five of its last six games.

The Browns, though, will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield, leading wideout Jarvis Landry and potentially 20 other players due to a COVID outbreak. The club will also be without Kareem Hunt, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Without further ado….

Check Week 15 Odds at SI Sportsbook

Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

Moneyline: Las Vegas (-188) | Cleveland (+155)

Las Vegas (-188) | Cleveland (+155) Spread: Las Vegas -3.5 (-110) | Cleveland +3.5 (-110)

Las Vegas -3.5 (-110) | Cleveland +3.5 (-110) Total: 38.5 -Over (-110) | Under 38.5 (-110)

38.5 -Over (-110) | Under 38.5 (-110) Game Info: Dec. 18, 2021 | 4:30 p.m. ET | NFL Network

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

I don't trust the Raiders, who are just 1-4 as a betting favorite this year. Yes, the Browns are decimated. But I just don't see Las Vegas blowing them out. Nick Mullens isn't great but he's serviceable, and I'm not sure that Las Vegas will stop Cleveland's running game. Laying 3.5 seems a lot in this situation, so I'm going with the team that needs the game more. I also trust Cleveland's coaching staff more in this situation. I also believe Nick Chubb will have a monster game and find the end zone. BEST BETS: Browns +3.5 (-110); Nick Chubb anytime TD (+100)

SI Betting & Fantasy's Bill Enright:

This bet is all about COVID-19 wreaking havoc inside the Browns and plenty of other teams’ locker rooms and less about my faith in the Raiders. Cleveland is trotting out Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback since Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum are both on the COVID list. If Las Vegas can’t snap its two-game losing streak against a team without its head coach (Kevin Stefanski also has COVID) who is starting a thirdstring quarterback and has another dozen players out on Saturday, I’ll NEVER bet on them ever-ever-EVER again! BEST BET: Raiders -3.5 (-110)

SI Betting & Fantasy's Jen Piacenti:

Across the past four contests, the Raiders have surrendered 404 rushing yards and EIGHT touchdowns (six rushing) to running backs, while allowing a 90.2% catch rate. That's two touchdowns and 101 rushing yards per game, and Nick Chubb is plus-money for an anytime TD? I know the O-Line is hurting, but that feels like a winner. I liked the Raiders a lot better at -1, and I'm nervous about that 3.5-point hook, but I'll still take the Raiders here. If they lose this one, I'm writing them off for the rest of the season. BEST BETS: Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown (+100); Raiders -3.5 (-110)

SI Betting & Fantasy's Frankie Taddeo:

Unless you have Nick Chubb or Hunter Renfrow on your fantasy football playoff roster, you are probably better off heading out to do your Christmas shopping than watching the early Saturday game. I have a few shares of Chubb but unfortunately I undervalued Renfrow’s production and do not have any playoff teams with the reliable wideout. Since I will be fading strong production from this game from a fantasy perspective, I will back a low-scoring game that hopefully witnesses minimal production from the Raiders while the Browns stick to Chubb and an offensive game plan that predominantly features the run game. BEST BET: UNDER 38.5 (-110)

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport:

Yes, the Browns have been decimated with COVID and, yes, they're starting a QB in Nick Mullens who was just signed off the street. But all they need is a game manager to hold things together (something he's done before with the 49ers) against a mediocre Raiders squad that doesn't pose much of a threat. Las Vegas has allowed an average of 28.3 points on the road this season -- and 40.5 in its last two road games. The Raiders can be run on, and that's what Nick Chubb will do. Cleveland's defense is weakened with the COVID losses, but Myles Garrett will do enough to disrupt the Raiders' passing attack. If the Browns can pull this out, there's a good chance they'll be tied for first place in the AFC North after Sunday. Yes, they're not near 100%, but they're a better team than Vegas and have more to play for.

BEST BETS: Browns +3.5 (-110); Browns moneyline (+155)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting & NFL: