On Thursday night, men’s college basketball fans get treated to two top-10 foes with championship aspirations squaring off at McKale Memorial Center when No. 7 Arizona welcomes No. 3 UCLA at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams have +320 odds to make it to the Final Four at SI Sportsbook and will face off for the second time this season. The Bruins downed the Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion, 75-59, as 3-point home underdogs Jan. 25.

Spread: UCLA +6.5 (-110) | ARIZONA -6.5 (-119)

Total: 148.5 – Over (-118) | Under 148.5 (-110)

Venue: McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Game Info: Thursday Jan. 3, 2022 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

The line has dropped slightly since its opening in favor of No. 7 Arizona (11-7-1 against the spread (ATS)) as a 7-point favorite over No. 3 UCLA (9-8-1 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

UCLA is riding a six-game winning streak and has rewarded bettors with a 4-1-1 ATS mark over that span. Johnny Juzang, who has scored 23-plus points in four of his last five games, is expected to return after missing the last two games due to COVID-19.

However, the Bruins could be without Jaime Jaquez after he reaggravated an ankle injury against Stanford. Jaquez, who is third on the club in scoring (12.3 ppg), was one of four starters who scored in double-figures in the club’s win over Arizona last week.

Bennedict Mathurin (17.2 ppg, 6.1 rbg), who is forecasted as a lottery selection in this year’s upcoming NBA draft, has been outstanding with 13 consecutive games scoring in double-figures. The Wildcats, who are 11-0 at home, will face a tough matchup with a conference rival whom they have struggled with of late. Arizona has lost six consecutive meetings with the Bruins and eight of the last 10.

Sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis, who is second on the club in scoring (14.2) and rebounding (6.1), has struggled since returning from an ankle injury he suffered against Stanford. Over the last two games, Tubelis has only scored a combined total of just 14 points against UCLA and Arizona State thanks in part to what appears to be a clear minutes restriction. If Arizona has any hopes of ending their losing streak to the Bruins, Tubelis will need to make major contributions Thursday night.

UCLA, who posted a perfect 6-0 ATS mark in last season’s NCAA Tournament, appears poised for another deep run into March that will certainly attract the attention of sports bettors. On the other hand, Arizona possesses one of the best players in the country in Mathurin. A player of his magnitude, potentially carrying his club to a profitable deep run intro March similar to Juzang and the Bruins last season, undoubtedly will lead to major investments on the Wildcats in March Madness.

Both of these clubs are among the favorites that have the potential to win it all, while the backcourt battle of Juzang against Mathuron is where this game will likely be decided. The Wildcats have the benefit of playing at the McKale Center, while the Bruins could be severely short-handed without Jaquez. However, the edge mentally belongs to a Bruins squad that has dominated their conference rival in recent years. Arizona may finally break the losing streak to UCLA, but this is simply too many points to pass up.

BET: UCLA +6.5 (-110)

2021 YTD: 5-8 ATS

2020: All SI Betting are hoping to pick right up where we left last season when our NCAA tournament betting plays yielded major financial success, thanks to Alabama (+220), Illinois (+375) and Georgia Tech (+2500) all delivering conference tournament championship victories in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, respectively, for all members here at SI Betting!

