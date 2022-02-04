In a fight with title implications in the middleweight division, the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night features No. 6 contender and betting underdog Jack Hermansson against No. 7 contender Sean Strickland.

Strickland, a wild striker and never one to mince his words, has made it clear he thinks “wrestling is for cowards” and Hermansson, a known ground specialist, will pose no problems for him as he looks to make a splash amongst the 185-pounders.



We asked our experts to give us their best bets from the UFC Fight Night 200 card!

Card: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland

Date: Saturday, Feb. 5 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nev.

MAIN CARD

Julian Erosa (-300) vs. Steven Peterson (+240)

Tresean Gore (-163) vs. Bryan Battle (+138)

Sam Alvey (+310) vs. Brendan Allen (-400)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-225) vs. Carlston Harris (+188)

Punahele Soriano (-200) vs. Nick Maximov (+165)

Jack Hermansson (+188) vs. Sean Strickland (-225)

*Odds subject to change

SI.com's Justin Barrasso

Sean Strickland’s striking should be too much for Jack Hermansson. While neither of these fighters is ready for the spotlight of a bout against Israel Adesanya, there is still a lot at stake. This is Strickland’s chance to elevate himself into the top five, where he will have a new opportunity to test himself against MMA’s most elite middleweights. And despite Hermansson’s versatility, Strickland has the ability to wear him down with damage. Strickland is listed as the favorite for a reason. A win here will mark the biggest victory of his career.

BET: Sean Strickland (-225)

SI Video's Julian Pinto

I have Strickland winning this fight. Hermansson had trouble in his last bout with Edmen Shahbazyan’s boxing, and Strickland has a very boxing heavy style. Though often flat-footed, Strickland does a solid job at maintaining striking distance, which could give Hermansson a lot of trouble. Hermansson’s only chance to win, in my opinion, is if he can consistently land takedowns and keep Strickland down. This in turn could tire Strickland, who's striking is mostly predicated on volume rather than power. Hermansson tends to eat a lot of left hands. If Strickland can consistently pop Hermansson with his jab, and overall keep him honest with his power, he can break Hermansson down the same way he did Uriah Hall. BET: Sean Strickland (-225)

SI Video's Doug Vazquez:

While Im extremely excited for the main event, I am taking a look at a wager from a different fight in the middleweight division that will definitely have my attention. Tresean Gore will take on Bryan Battle in a matchup that was supposed to serve as the The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Finale. Gore was a favorite leading up to that matchup, but withdrew due to injury. Battle made the most of his opportunity and went on to defeat replacement Gilbert Urbina to take home the title. I expect Gore will prove to everyone that had it not been for injury and having to withdraw, he would have been the one to take home the TUF Championship. He is the superior athlete and striker, has better cardio and as long as he doesn't let Battle take him to the ground I would wager Gore gets a finish here via KO TKO. The price is also decent to bet the favorite, as I think the line should be a little more expensive.

BET: Tresean Gore (-163)

