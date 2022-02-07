Skip to main content
Welcome to Super Bowl Week

The Rams and Bengals meet in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, in which Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite at its home stadium.

It's officially Super Bowl week! The focus will be on SoFi Stadium and Los Angeles in the days leading up to the culmination of the longest NFL season ever.

Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase carry Cincinnati to a Super Bowl just a few years after capturing a national championship as teammates at LSU? Or will Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford complete a miracle season and help the Rams become the second team in a row—and ever—to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium?

Please keep reading for betting and fantasy coverage of the big game and more as we approach Feb. 13.

Super Bowl

56 Fun Facts for Super Bowl LVI

Michael Fabiano put together a list of fun fantasy facts ahead of the Super Bowl. As you'd expect, Tom Brady holds plenty of passing and fantasy records, but there are a few noteworthy performances that might surprise you. Of course, plenty of those players happen to be teammates of Brady: James White, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski.

Behind the Bengals Small Scouting Staff: MMQB's Albert Breer spoke with Cincinnati's small-time scouting department captain that hit big on a few notable players in recent years. "You might, at the end of the process, when we throw our coaches in, have four opinions or five opinions on the main players," said Duke Tobin. "And that's plenty."

Rams-Bengals Betting Odds and Insights: Cincinnati is an ATS darling, and Los Angeles games hit the over 50% of the time. See more trends from each team courtesy of DataSkrive before locking in your wagers on SI Sportsbook, where the Rams are 4.5-point favorites.

NFL and Fantasy Football

2022 Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft

Fabiano went five rounds deep in a look ahead to the next fantasy season. There's a new group of running backs at the top of the first round, a wide receiver going in the top six picks and no quarterbacks taken in the first four rounds.

Betting Implications of Alleged Tanking Seasons: In the wake of Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL and a few of its teams, Jen Piacenti looked into his claim that losing games had financial incentives and how that might have affected bettors.

AFC MVP Justin Herbert Leads Team to Pro Bowl Win: The Chargers quarterback showed out in Sunday's league showcase. He hooked up with tight end Mark Andrews twice for touchdowns in the first Pro Bowl since the 2019-2020 season.

NBA Action

Trade Grades

Rohan Nadkarni graded the recent moves by the Cavaliers to deal three picks and injured Ricky Rubio to the Pacers for Caris LeVert and a pick, as well as the Clippers upgrading with the addition of Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Trail Blazers in exchange for Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and a pick.

Nash Says Nets Not Trading Harden: Brooklyn's head coach firmly denied that the team is trading star guard James Harden after reports emerged that he could be traded for Philadelphia's Ben Simmons.

Monday NBA Lines: Check out the latest NBA odds and more from SI Sportsbook. The marquee Monday night meeting is between the Suns and Bulls—Phoenix is a 7.5-point favorite on the road.

That's all for today; thanks for reading! Keep up with betting and fantasy coverage this week with @SI_Betting and @SI_Fantasy ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl meeting between the Bengals and Rams, and keep reading Winners Club to get the latest delivered to your inbox three times per week. 

