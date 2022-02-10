Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Nets Are Better Without Harden
Nets Are Better Without Harden

76ers' NBA Title Future Odds Surge After Acquiring James Harden

The 76ers are now +650 to win the NBA title at SI Sportsbook following their blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden from the Nets.

The 76ers’ title odds have jumped dramatically at SI Sportsbook after their blockbuster acquisition of James Harden from the Nets.

Philadelphia’s odds have been sliced in half to +650, the fifth-best mark in the NBA and third-best in the East behind the Nets (+425) and Bucks (+600). Philadelphia entered the day with the seventh-best odds to win the NBA title with +1300 odds.

The 76ers also now have the second-best odds in the East at +240, yet again behind the Nets (+220) but ahead of the defending champion Bucks (+300).

Check the Latest NBA Championship Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden as part of a multiplayer deal. The trade was confirmed by multiple people who spoke to The Associated Press Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Philadelphia received Harden, a nine-time All-Star and 2017-18 MVP, along with Paul Millsap in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. Adding a player of Harden’s caliber to pair with Joel Embiid provides the Sixers with a dangerous combination that could lead them to the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn’s odds, meanwhile, have remained steady despite shipping out Harden to an Eastern Conference rival. The Nets still have a strong roster and Simmons potentially could help the team in facets where Harden lacked.

Here’s how the odds look following the trade deadline, compared to Wednesday:

SI Recommends

Brooklyn Nets +425 (+425)
Phoenix Suns +500 (+450)
Golden State Warriors +500 (+500)
Milwaukee Bucks +600 (+600)
Philadelphia 76ers +650 (+1300)
Miami Heat +1200 (+1200)
Utah Jazz +1200 (+1100)
Los Angeles Lakers +1800 (+1500)

The Bucks’ acquisition of Serge Ibaka did not change their odds, and most of the other contenders had quiet deadlines. The Mavericks (+3300) did not see their odds dip after trading Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

The Nets-Sixers blockbuster is the move that will affect the title scene the most.

Harden led the league in points in four seasons with the Rockets (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), while also leading them to eight consecutive playoff appearances. This move reunites Harden with former Rockets GM, Daryl Morey.

Harden is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, a far cry from 34.3 points per game during his last full season in Houston. His field goal percentage has dipped to 41.4%, the lowest since his 2009 rookie season with Oklahoma.

Simmons, the centerpiece for the Nets, has yet to play this season but will have a chance to shine alongside Kevin Durant and, when available, Kyrie Irving.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Super Bowl LVI Betting & Fantasy Hub
Super Bowl Novelty Prop Betting Advice
Super Bowl LVI Betting Preview
Early 2022 NFL PPR Fantasy Rankings
Grading the Harden-Simmons Trade
NBA Trade Deadline Recap

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Joe Namath Wonders Whether Zach Wilson Will Last With Jets

The Hall-of-Famer made the comments on ESPN New York radio.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) drives for the basket around Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Kings Get Donte DiVincenzo From Bucks in Four-Team Deal

The Bucks acquired Ibaka, the Pistons acquired Marvin Bagley III and the Clippers acquired Rodney Hood.

kristaps-porzingis-mavericks
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Wizards Deal Spencer Dinwiddie to Mavs for Kristaps Porziņģis

Dallas decided to move on from Porziņģis to bring in more guard help for Luka Dončić.

DePaul's Darrione Rogers shoots a three
College Basketball

‘The Greenest Green Light in America’

DePaul has built a juggernaut offense out of four key factors. Here's how they did it.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Tracker: Every Deal Made Before Thursday’s Deadline

Stay up to date with everything that occurred before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Named New President of Donda Sports

The former NFL wide receiver is the new president of Ye's Donda Sports endeavor.

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) dribbles in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Celtics Acquire Derrick White From Spurs

The two-way role player who’s under contract through 2025, in his prime and already familiar with the offensive system head coach Ime Udoka has implemented in Boston.

Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic (1) dribbles against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Raptors Deal Goran Dragić to Spurs for Thaddeus Young

Don't expect Dragić to remain in San Antonio.