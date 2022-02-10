The 76ers’ title odds have jumped dramatically at SI Sportsbook after their blockbuster acquisition of James Harden from the Nets.

Philadelphia’s odds have been sliced in half to +650, the fifth-best mark in the NBA and third-best in the East behind the Nets (+425) and Bucks (+600). Philadelphia entered the day with the seventh-best odds to win the NBA title with +1300 odds.

The 76ers also now have the second-best odds in the East at +240, yet again behind the Nets (+220) but ahead of the defending champion Bucks (+300).

Philadelphia received Harden, a nine-time All-Star and 2017-18 MVP, along with Paul Millsap in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. Adding a player of Harden’s caliber to pair with Joel Embiid provides the Sixers with a dangerous combination that could lead them to the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn’s odds, meanwhile, have remained steady despite shipping out Harden to an Eastern Conference rival. The Nets still have a strong roster and Simmons potentially could help the team in facets where Harden lacked.

Here’s how the odds look following the trade deadline, compared to Wednesday:

Brooklyn Nets +425 (+425)

Phoenix Suns +500 (+450)

Golden State Warriors +500 (+500)

Milwaukee Bucks +600 (+600)

Philadelphia 76ers +650 (+1300)

Miami Heat +1200 (+1200)

Utah Jazz +1200 (+1100)

Los Angeles Lakers +1800 (+1500)

The Bucks’ acquisition of Serge Ibaka did not change their odds, and most of the other contenders had quiet deadlines. The Mavericks (+3300) did not see their odds dip after trading Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

The Nets-Sixers blockbuster is the move that will affect the title scene the most.

Harden led the league in points in four seasons with the Rockets (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), while also leading them to eight consecutive playoff appearances. This move reunites Harden with former Rockets GM, Daryl Morey.

Harden is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, a far cry from 34.3 points per game during his last full season in Houston. His field goal percentage has dipped to 41.4%, the lowest since his 2009 rookie season with Oklahoma.

Simmons, the centerpiece for the Nets, has yet to play this season but will have a chance to shine alongside Kevin Durant and, when available, Kyrie Irving.

