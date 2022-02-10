If and when Ben Simmons makes his debut during the 2021–22 season, it will be with the Nets, and not the 76ers. After weeks of speculation, the point guard was granted his wish for a move from Philadelphia, acquired by Brooklyn in a blockbuster deal for James Harden.

Simmons's offensive struggles hit a nadir in last year's 76ers playoff loss to the Hawks. After demanding a trade ahead of the season, Simmons did not suit up for the team, citing mental health concerns.

The trade doesn't guarantee that we'll see Simmons suiting up for Brooklyn by the end of the week. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne says his return to play is a “work in progress,” but that Simmons has been in contact with new teammate Kevin Durant and is excited to play with him.

Adrian Wojnarowski spoke to Simmons's agent Rich Paul, who backs up both of those assertions. It is unclear what a timeline for the guard's return is, but it sounds like he's ready to work towards his season debut now that he's been granted his change of scenery.

The 76ers add Paul Millsap in the deal, along with a former MVP in Harden, who reunites with his former Rockets GM Daryl Morey.

The Nets add a slew of pieces on top of Simmons. Sharpshooter Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond join him in the move, along with a pair of future first-round picks.

Philadelphia sits in fifth-place in the Eastern Conference at 32–22, while Brooklyn is currently on a nine-game skid with Durant and, more recently, Harden out with injury. The team has fallen all the way to eighth-place at 29–25.

More NBA Coverage: