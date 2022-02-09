Skip to main content
NBA
NBA Trade Tracker: Every Deal Made Before Thursday’s Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is just over 24 hours away, and we’ve already seen a healthy wave of deals as teams reshuffle their rosters for the playoff push. 

The Kings and Pacers agreed to a blockbuster deal on Tuesday as Domantas Sabonis went to Sacramento. The trade marked the second notable move of the day, as the Pelicans struck a deal to acquire Blazers guard CJ McCollum. And over the next 24 hours, we could see some more high-profile players moved. So who has already been shipped out of town before the deadline? 

Stay up to date with every pre-deadline trade below: 

Feb. 8

Pacers receive: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson

Kings receive: Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday 2027 second-round pick

Feb. 8

Pelicans receive: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell

Blazers receive: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick and two second-round picks

Feb. 6

Cavaliers receive: Caris LeVert, 2022 second-round pick (via Miami)

Pacers receive: Ricky Rubio, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected), 2022 second-round pick (via Houston), 2027 second-round pick (via Utah)

Feb. 4

Clippers receive: Robert Covington, Norman Powell

Blazers receive: Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, future second-round pick

Jan. 19

Celtics receive: P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol

Nuggets receive: Bryn Forbes

Spurs receive: Juancho Hernangomez, 2028 second-round pick (via Denver)

Jan. 4

Thunder receive: Miye Oni, 2028 second-round pick

Jazz receive: Cash considerations

Dec. 31

Cavaliers receive: Rajon Rondo

Lakers receive: Denzel Valentine

