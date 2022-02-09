NBA Trade Tracker: Every Deal Made Before Thursday’s Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just over 24 hours away, and we’ve already seen a healthy wave of deals as teams reshuffle their rosters for the playoff push.
The Kings and Pacers agreed to a blockbuster deal on Tuesday as Domantas Sabonis went to Sacramento. The trade marked the second notable move of the day, as the Pelicans struck a deal to acquire Blazers guard CJ McCollum. And over the next 24 hours, we could see some more high-profile players moved. So who has already been shipped out of town before the deadline?
Stay up to date with every pre-deadline trade below:
Feb. 8
Pacers receive: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson
Kings receive: Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday 2027 second-round pick
Feb. 8
Pelicans receive: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell
Blazers receive: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick and two second-round picks
Feb. 6
Cavaliers receive: Caris LeVert, 2022 second-round pick (via Miami)
Pacers receive: Ricky Rubio, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected), 2022 second-round pick (via Houston), 2027 second-round pick (via Utah)
Feb. 4
Clippers receive: Robert Covington, Norman Powell
Blazers receive: Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, future second-round pick
Jan. 19
Celtics receive: P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol
Nuggets receive: Bryn Forbes
Spurs receive: Juancho Hernangomez, 2028 second-round pick (via Denver)
Jan. 4
Thunder receive: Miye Oni, 2028 second-round pick
Jazz receive: Cash considerations
Dec. 31
Cavaliers receive: Rajon Rondo
Lakers receive: Denzel Valentine
