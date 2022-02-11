Skip to main content
Super Bowl LVI Betting Preview
Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Super Bowl Bound quarterback Joe Burrow pulled the betting upset as he won Comeback Player of the Year over the favorite Dak Prescott.

Joe Burrow is the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year

Burrow, at +100 odds, upset the favorite, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (-140).

The Bengals' quarterback tore both his ACL and MCL after only ten games in 2020, but he showed no signs of the serious injury in 2021. Burrow led his team to the AFC Championship and a Super Bowl berth in his first complete season. 

Burrow led the league in completion rate (70%) while throwing for 4,611 yards (sixth-most) and a 6.5% touchdown rate (third-most). The sophomore QB has already thrown for more touchdowns than any quarterback in franchise history (34).

The LSU product delivered when it mattered most, throwing for 971 and eight touchdowns over the final two weeks of the regular season to clinch a division title.

Burrow’s main competition, Prescott, threw for more touchdowns (37) and had one more win (11) after returning from an ankle injury, but Burrow’s flashy finish helped him prevail. Both candidates were deserving of the award.

Bet Super Bowl LVI at SI Sportsbook

If you took Joe Burrow before the season started, you received good value at +700. If you wanted until Week 8, you could still get Joe Burrow at +650 as suggested here.

