Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any wagers on Joe Burrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for yards while completing 60.5 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball five times for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
  • Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

