Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for yards while completing 60.5 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also carried the ball five times for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
- Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
