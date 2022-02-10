Before placing any wagers on Joe Burrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for yards while completing 60.5 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also carried the ball five times for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.

Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

