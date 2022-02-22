Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
2022 Stanley Cup Futures Odds
2022 Stanley Cup Futures Odds

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Future Odds: Avalanche, Lightning Lead Pack

The Avalanche have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning.

The NHL Star Break now is now the rearview mirror and that signifies that most teams have played nearly 60% of their regular season schedule.

Following that amount of games being played, oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have begun to make significant changes to various NHL futures’ markets.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the changes for the NHL future odds for the Stanley Cup, as well as the four respective divisions.

Check the Latest NHL Lines at SI Sportsbook

NHL Futures

ODDS TO WIN 2022 STANLEY CUP

Colorado +400
Tampa Bay +650
Florida +750
Vegas +750
Toronto +900
Carolina +900
Calgary +1300
Pittsburgh +1300
Minnesota +1400
NY Rangers +1700
Boston +2000
Nashville +2000
St. Louis +2500
Edmonton +2500
Washington +3000
LA Kings +3500

Dallas +4500
NY Islanders +6000
Winnipeg +9000
Anaheim +8000
Vancouver +12500
San Jose +12500
Columbus +25000
Detroit +25000
Montreal +25000
Philadelphia +25000
Arizona +25000
Buffalo +25000
NJ Devils +25000
Chicago +25000
Ottawa +25000
Seattle +25000

Respected money in Vegas and at SI Sportsbook have targeted several teams in Stanley Cup Futures ahead of the playoffs commencing May 2. The teams receiving the strongest support at the betting windows are the Avalanche (+400), Lightning (+650), Panthers (+750) and Golden Knights (+750).

Colorado burned bettors last season in a similar position as the league’s best team in the regular season and will be difficult to trust at short odds once again. Vegas, if Jack Eichel is able to return to his pre-neck injury form, is an intriguing option if the club can rediscover the passion it have had in previous years playing at the Fortress in Vegas. The Golden Knights dominated at home in previous seasons, but the club has shockingly only posted a mediocre 14-11-3 mark this season.

Three double-digit long shots that offer intriguing value include the Hurricanes (+1000), the red-hot Flames (+1300) and the young Rangers (+1700). All three have solid goaltending and young offensive talent hungry to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup. 

Carolina Hurricanes Vincent Trocheck (16), Antti Raanta (32) and Sebastian Aho (20) celebrate a victory after an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina -300
Pittsburgh +380
NY Rangers +600
Washington +5000
Philadelphia +50000
New Jersey  +50000
Columbus +50000
NY Islanders +50000

The Hurricanes sit atop the Metropolitan Division as strong prohibitive favorites at odds of -300. Carolina, who is 35-11-4 (74 points), possesses the second-best goal differential (+55) in the Eastern Conference thanks to the stellar play of netminder Frederik Andersen, who sports a 26-7-2 record with an impressive 2.10 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Sebastian Aho (22 goals, 31 assists; 53 points) and Andrei Svechnikov (22 goals, 26 assists; 48 points) anchor the offensive attack.

The Rangers, 32-13-5 (69 points), are one of the best value plays on the betting board at +600 odds. Sensational goalie Igor Shesterkin is undefeated in February, while leading the NHL in save percentage (.939). Chris Krieder is having a career year and is second in the NHL in goals (33), behind only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (35). The Rangers possess firepower with Mika Zibanejad (19 goals, 32 assists; 51 points) and Artemi Panarin (14 goals, 41 assists; 55 points) up front, combined with arguably the best defenseman in the league in Adam Fox (7 goals, 41 assists; 48 points).

Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 ATLANTIC DIVISION

Florida -190
Tampa Bay +280
Toronto +450
Boston +15000
Montreal +50000
Ottawa +50000
Buffalo +50000
Detroit +50000

SI Recommends

The Panthers (35-10-5; 75 points) are strong favorites to win the Atlantic Division and bettors need look no further than one stat: The Panthers own the best goal differential (+63). Florida leads the NHL in this important category mostly due to the efforts of Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 26-4-3. Jonathan Huberdeau has been sensational for the Panthers, ranking tied for second in scoring (17 goals, 53 assists; 70 points).

The Lightning (32-11-6; 70 points), who are gunning for a third consecutive Stanley Cup, are within striking distance of Florida and offer solid value at +280 odds thanks to veteran leadership and experience. Steven Stamkos (23 goals, 32 assists; 55 points) once again anchors the scoring with Victor Hedman (11 goals, 39 assists; 50 points) manning the Blue Line.

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by Mikko Rantanen after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Boston.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION

Colorado -1400
Minnesota +800
St. Louis +5000
Nashville +10000
Chicago +50000
Winnipeg +50000
Dallas +50000
Arizona +100000

The Avalanche (36-9-4, 76 points) have the most points in the Central Division, as well as the best overall record in the NHL. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have the Avalanche listed as the biggest favorites at -1400 to win the Central, as well as the top choice to win the Western Conference at +190, ahead of Vegas and Calgary.

Nazem Kadri (21 goals, 42 assists; 63 points) and Mikko Rantanen (26 goals, 33 assists; 59 points) both rank in the top ten in scoring.

The Wild (31-13-3, 65 points) remain in the thick of the playoff race, and forward Kirill Kaprizov (23 goals, 39 assists; 62 points) is a key contributor. Teammate Mats Zuccarello (17 goals, 35 assists; 52 points) once again is one of the best consistent players in the NHL and gives the Wild the grit needed for a deep postseason run.

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom makes a save against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Flames won 4-2.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PACIFIC DIVISION

Calgary -260
Vegas +260
Edmonton +1200
Los Angeles  +3500
Anaheim +10000
Vancouver +30000
San Jose +30000
Seattle +30000

The Flames (29-13-6, 64 points) are the hottest team in the NHL, having won 10 consecutive games. Johnny Gaudreau (20 goals, 44 assists; 64 points) is fourth in the league in scoring but more importantly leads the NHL with a plus/minus rating of +41. 

If bettors need any further support for the depth and discipline of the Flames, look no further than Elias Lindholm (23 goals, 26 assists; 49 points). He ranks right behind Gaudreau with a rating of +39, as well as Matthew Tkachuk (24 goals, 32 assists; 56 points) at +34. Jacob Markstrom (23-10-5) has been a stalwart as the last line of defense, ranking third with 2.06 GAA and a league-best eight shutouts.

In Las Vegas, the Golden Knights (29-18-4, 62 points) are once again a threat to hoist the Stanley Cup. Last week, the club welcomed Jack Eichel to the lineup for his first game action since undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck. The former Sabres star has a goal and two assists in three games.

If he can return to his past form as one of the league’s best players, Vegas offers extreme value to make yet another deep run in the playoffs.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NHL
Betting advice: NBA Championship
NBA MVP Future Odds
Super Bowl LVII Future Odds
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Five 2022 Fantasy Football Questions
NHL Power Rankings

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with the 76ers.
Play
NBA

Embiid on Simmons: ‘I Didn't Care Anymore’

Embiid said the last time he spoke to Simmons was well before the trade deadline.

By Joseph Salvador
Sue Bird in the Commissioner's Cup.
Play
WNBA

Bird: 'All Signs' Point to ’22 Being Her Last Season

The Storm star said she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour.

By Associated Press
aaron rodgers (5)
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers and Panchakarma, Explained

The Packers quarterback introduced the football world to Panchakarma during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

By Nick Selbe
Dusan-Vlahovic-Juventus-Villarreal-Goal
Soccer

Watch: Juve's Vlahović Scores 32 Seconds Into UCL Debut

Juventus reportedly paid €75 million for the former Fiorentina star last month, and he showed why in his Champions League debut.

By Andrew Gastelum
Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Rodgers Happy Packers Bringing Back Tom Clements as QB Coach

The two worked together for 10 years in Green Bay.

By Joseph Salvador
President Joe Biden speaks about the importance of infrastructure funding in Pittsburgh
Soccer

Biden Congratulates USWNT on ‘Long Overdue’ Equal Pay Victory

U.S. Soccer and the U.S. women’s national team players resolved a class-action equal pay lawsuit Tuesday, ending a nearly six-year battle for wage equality.

By Daniela Perez
freddie freeman
MLB

Report: ‘Growing Belief’ Freddie Freeman Leaves Braves After Lockout

The five-time All-Star and 2020 NL MVP is reportedly looking elsewhere after spending the first 12 years of his career in Atlanta.

By Nick Selbe
Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Explains Gratitude-Filled Instagram Post

The Packers’ quarterback said he has yet to make a decision on his future.

By Joseph Salvador