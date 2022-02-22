The NHL Star Break now is now the rearview mirror and that signifies that most teams have played nearly 60% of their regular season schedule.

Following that amount of games being played, oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have begun to make significant changes to various NHL futures’ markets.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the changes for the NHL future odds for the Stanley Cup, as well as the four respective divisions.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 STANLEY CUP

Colorado +400

Tampa Bay +650

Florida +750

Vegas +750

Toronto +900

Carolina +900

Calgary +1300

Pittsburgh +1300

Minnesota +1400

NY Rangers +1700

Boston +2000

Nashville +2000

St. Louis +2500

Edmonton +2500

Washington +3000

LA Kings +3500

Dallas +4500

NY Islanders +6000

Winnipeg +9000

Anaheim +8000

Vancouver +12500

San Jose +12500

Columbus +25000

Detroit +25000

Montreal +25000

Philadelphia +25000

Arizona +25000

Buffalo +25000

NJ Devils +25000

Chicago +25000

Ottawa +25000

Seattle +25000

Respected money in Vegas and at SI Sportsbook have targeted several teams in Stanley Cup Futures ahead of the playoffs commencing May 2. The teams receiving the strongest support at the betting windows are the Avalanche (+400), Lightning (+650), Panthers (+750) and Golden Knights (+750).

Colorado burned bettors last season in a similar position as the league’s best team in the regular season and will be difficult to trust at short odds once again. Vegas, if Jack Eichel is able to return to his pre-neck injury form, is an intriguing option if the club can rediscover the passion it have had in previous years playing at the Fortress in Vegas. The Golden Knights dominated at home in previous seasons, but the club has shockingly only posted a mediocre 14-11-3 mark this season.

Three double-digit long shots that offer intriguing value include the Hurricanes (+1000), the red-hot Flames (+1300) and the young Rangers (+1700). All three have solid goaltending and young offensive talent hungry to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Fred Vuich/AP

ODDS TO WIN 2022 METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina -300

Pittsburgh +380

NY Rangers +600

Washington +5000

Philadelphia +50000

New Jersey +50000

Columbus +50000

NY Islanders +50000

The Hurricanes sit atop the Metropolitan Division as strong prohibitive favorites at odds of -300. Carolina, who is 35-11-4 (74 points), possesses the second-best goal differential (+55) in the Eastern Conference thanks to the stellar play of netminder Frederik Andersen, who sports a 26-7-2 record with an impressive 2.10 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Sebastian Aho (22 goals, 31 assists; 53 points) and Andrei Svechnikov (22 goals, 26 assists; 48 points) anchor the offensive attack.

The Rangers, 32-13-5 (69 points), are one of the best value plays on the betting board at +600 odds. Sensational goalie Igor Shesterkin is undefeated in February, while leading the NHL in save percentage (.939). Chris Krieder is having a career year and is second in the NHL in goals (33), behind only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (35). The Rangers possess firepower with Mika Zibanejad (19 goals, 32 assists; 51 points) and Artemi Panarin (14 goals, 41 assists; 55 points) up front, combined with arguably the best defenseman in the league in Adam Fox (7 goals, 41 assists; 48 points).

Nam Y. Huh/AP

ODDS TO WIN 2022 ATLANTIC DIVISION

Florida -190

Tampa Bay +280

Toronto +450

Boston +15000

Montreal +50000

Ottawa +50000

Buffalo +50000

Detroit +50000

The Panthers (35-10-5; 75 points) are strong favorites to win the Atlantic Division and bettors need look no further than one stat: The Panthers own the best goal differential (+63). Florida leads the NHL in this important category mostly due to the efforts of Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 26-4-3. Jonathan Huberdeau has been sensational for the Panthers, ranking tied for second in scoring (17 goals, 53 assists; 70 points).

The Lightning (32-11-6; 70 points), who are gunning for a third consecutive Stanley Cup, are within striking distance of Florida and offer solid value at +280 odds thanks to veteran leadership and experience. Steven Stamkos (23 goals, 32 assists; 55 points) once again anchors the scoring with Victor Hedman (11 goals, 39 assists; 50 points) manning the Blue Line.

Winslow Townson/AP

ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION

Colorado -1400

Minnesota +800

St. Louis +5000

Nashville +10000

Chicago +50000

Winnipeg +50000

Dallas +50000

Arizona +100000

The Avalanche (36-9-4, 76 points) have the most points in the Central Division, as well as the best overall record in the NHL. Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have the Avalanche listed as the biggest favorites at -1400 to win the Central, as well as the top choice to win the Western Conference at +190, ahead of Vegas and Calgary.

Nazem Kadri (21 goals, 42 assists; 63 points) and Mikko Rantanen (26 goals, 33 assists; 59 points) both rank in the top ten in scoring.

The Wild (31-13-3, 65 points) remain in the thick of the playoff race, and forward Kirill Kaprizov (23 goals, 39 assists; 62 points) is a key contributor. Teammate Mats Zuccarello (17 goals, 35 assists; 52 points) once again is one of the best consistent players in the NHL and gives the Wild the grit needed for a deep postseason run.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PACIFIC DIVISION

Calgary -260

Vegas +260

Edmonton +1200

Los Angeles +3500

Anaheim +10000

Vancouver +30000

San Jose +30000

Seattle +30000

The Flames (29-13-6, 64 points) are the hottest team in the NHL, having won 10 consecutive games. Johnny Gaudreau (20 goals, 44 assists; 64 points) is fourth in the league in scoring but more importantly leads the NHL with a plus/minus rating of +41.

If bettors need any further support for the depth and discipline of the Flames, look no further than Elias Lindholm (23 goals, 26 assists; 49 points). He ranks right behind Gaudreau with a rating of +39, as well as Matthew Tkachuk (24 goals, 32 assists; 56 points) at +34. Jacob Markstrom (23-10-5) has been a stalwart as the last line of defense, ranking third with 2.06 GAA and a league-best eight shutouts.

In Las Vegas, the Golden Knights (29-18-4, 62 points) are once again a threat to hoist the Stanley Cup. Last week, the club welcomed Jack Eichel to the lineup for his first game action since undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck. The former Sabres star has a goal and two assists in three games.

If he can return to his past form as one of the league’s best players, Vegas offers extreme value to make yet another deep run in the playoffs.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

