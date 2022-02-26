Steve Nash Says Kevin Durant ‘Closer’ to Returning from Injury

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Kevin Durant is getting closer to returning from his knee sprain.

“Every day closer,” Nash said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “We'll see. I expect in the next week he'll be back for sure. It could be quick; it could be the whole week barring any setbacks.”

Durant sprained his left MCL against the Pelicans over a month ago, an injury that reportedly requires a four-to-six week recovery. However, the Nets haven’t given a specific date for Durant’s return yet, waiting to see how he recovers first.

Nash added he isn’t thinking about how he will ease Durant back into the lineup until he is ready to play again

“I think with Kevin he's been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash said. “So the No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy and feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free. When he's back, obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor...one of the greatest scorers of all time. And we also know he helps us defensively; he gives us more size and length. So he's a big miss for us, and whenever he gets back, he'll impact our team.”

Durant has played in 36 games this season, averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Since Durant’s injury, the Nets have gone 4–14, falling to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

While Durant and Ben Simmons remain out, Nash did say new point guard Goran Dragić will make his Nets debut vs. Milwaukee Saturday night.

More NBA Coverage: