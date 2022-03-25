UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs. Daukaus

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus OH

Prelims: 4 p.m. ET

Luis Saldana (+100) vs Bruno Souza (-118)

Matheius Nicolau (+110) vs David Dvorak (-133)

Jennifer Maia (+350) vs Manon Fiorot (-450)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (-901) vs Denis Tiuliulin (+600)

Chris Gutierrez (+115) vs Batgerel Danaa (-138)

Sarah McMann (+175) vs. Karol Rosa (-213)

Neil Magny (-275) vs. Max Griffin (+225)

Main Card 7 p.m. ET

Marc Diakiese (+130) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (-154)

Ilir Latifi (-200) vs Alexsei Oleinik (+165)

Askar Askarov (-400) vs Kai Kara France (+310)

Matt Brown (-110) vs. Bryan Barberena (-110)

Joanne Wood (+205) vs. Alexa Grasso (-250)

Curtis Blaydes (-450) vs Chris Daukaus (+350)

In a battle of top 10 ranked heavyweights, Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus will square off in the Octagon in Columbus on Saturday night. SI Sportsbook has Blaydes as a heavy (-450) favorite and the "Razor" will be squarely in line for a title shot should he score a convincing victory against the ex Philadelphia police officer. Daukaus is coming off a loss against arguably the hardest hitter in the division in Derrick Lewis. Some would argue that his quick ascent through the rankings was premature, and going up against a true title contender in Blaydes is a tough spot. Should Daukaus somehow pull off a huge upset, a top 5 ranking and one more fight before a shot at the championship would be on the horizon.

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso)

In the heavyweight division, Curtis Blaydes has a lot left to prove, beginning with a victory against Chris Daukaus. Daukaus is very good but not quite elite. Derrick Lewis illustrated that this past December, when he knocked out Daukaus, a similar fate will occur this Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. To climb up the heavyweight rankings, Blaydes needs to avenge his losses to Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Pick: Curtis Blaydes

Bet: Blaydes via KO -111

SI host Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg)

This is a big fight for Blaydes. With the uncertainty around Francis Ngannou, there could be an opportunity for heavyweights and given that he is currently ranked fourth, wiping the floor with Daukaus would go a long way. Daukaus can’t be taken lightly, given a heavyweight fight can always be over in an instant, but I like Blaydes, given his losses have only come against the best, and he can win with his wrestling. Pick: Curtis Blaydes

Bet: Blaydes via DEC +250



SI’s Doug Vazquez (@dougvazquezSI)

I’m excited for what could be the most violent fight on this card when 41-year-old UFC legend Matt Brown goes toe to toe with the dangerous Bryan Barbarena. Brown will be stepping inside the Octagon for the 29th time on Saturday night. He has said leading up to this fight that he wants to sign another contract and become the oldest fighter in the history of the UFC, and with a win here, it would be hard to deny him one. SI Sportsbook has this fight as dead even according to the odds. I am siding with Brown here to get the job down. Barbara, while a very dangerous striker who will come at you with a variety of strikes and leg kicks from different angles, he has been known to get a little too reckless on the feet at times, and I think Brown will be able to capitalize on this and take him to the ground where he will put his vicious ground and pound to work and make the night very difficult for Barbarena. I see this fight going to the scorecards with Brown getting the dub, but I am also looking at him to win via submission as a long shot. Pick: Matt Brown

Bet: Brown via DEC +550

