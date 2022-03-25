Duke and Houston Favored Over Arkansas and Villanova in Elite Eight
Saturday's Elite Eight Matchups and Point Spread
WEST
Point Spread: No. 2 Duke (-4) vs No. 4 Arkansas
Moneyline: Duke -180, Arkansas +110
Game Total: 147
SOUTH
Point Spread: No. 5 Houston (-2) vs No. 2 Villanova
Moneyline: Houston -130, Villanova +110
Game Total: 128
The NCAA men’s Sweet 16 action lived up to its moniker - “March Madness” - in a big way on Thursday night! After the first four games of the Sweet 16, only one No. 1 seed remains in the tournament after both Gonzaga and Arizona lost. The lone remaining No. 1 seed Kansas was immediately installed as the new overall betting favorite on the futures market by oddsmakers.
The previous top betting favorite on SI Sportsbook to win the National Championship was No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga with odds of +230. But the Bulldogs will have to wait another year in their quest to attain the program's first NCAA national championship after being upset 74-68 by Arkansas as 9.5-point favorites. The Razorbacks, who were +420 on the moneyline, saw their odds in the futures market sliced from +5500 down to +1200 after the victory.
In the South Region, No. 2 seed Villanova advanced to their third Elite Eight in the last six tournaments after beating No. 11 seed Michigan 63-55 as 4.5-point favorites. Senior Jermaine Samuels played one of his best games of the season, scoring a game-high 22 points but more importantly enabled Jay Wright’s squad to control the boards and limit the production of Wolverines star center Hunter Dickenson.
In the nightcap, another No. 1 seed went down when Arizona (-1.5) was upset by No. 5 Houston, 72-60. The Cougars used a suffocating defense to hold the Wildcast’s high octane offense, which was averaging 84.7 points per game, to their second-lowest output of the season.
No. 2 seed Duke overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat No. 3 seed Texas Tech, 78-73. The Blue Devils helped Coach Mike Krzyzewski reach the Elite Eight for the 17th time in his final season on the sidelines. Duke received a tremendous performance from freshman Paolo Banchero who scored a game-high 21 points. In a close game down the stretch, the Blue Devils sealed the victory thanks to tremendous free throw shooting, converting 15 of 17 (87.5%) as a team.
As we continue to stress, simply having the ‘perceived’ easiest paths does not always lead to success for the top seeds. In fact, only one No. 1 seed, Kansas, two No. 2 seeds, Villanova and Duke, one No. 3 seed, Purdue and two No. 4 seeds, UCLA and Providence remain in the field. Among the top 16 seeded teams in the tournament, only six remain.
FUTURES ODDS TO WIN 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas +350
Houston +450
Duke +600
Purdue +600
Villanova +800
UCLA +900
Arkansas +1200
North Carolina +2200
Providence +7000
Miami+7000
Iowa State +10000
St. Peter’s +30000
