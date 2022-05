Kentucky Derby 148: Post Positions and Opening Odds

Following Monday’s post-position draw, the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is now set for Saturday with a full field of 20 entrants.

NBC will televise live coverage of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. The Kentucky Oaks will be televised Friday, May 6, on USA Network.

POST NUMBER: No. 1

JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

RECORD: 5 starts: 3-0-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 103

POST NUMBER: No. 2

JOCKEY: Abel Cedillo/ TRAINER: Doug O’Neill

RECORD: 4 starts: 1-0-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 98

POST NUMBER: No. 3

JOCKEY: Joel Rosario / TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen

RECORD: 6 starts: 4-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97

© By Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

POST NUMBER: No. 4

JOCKEY: Mickael Barzalona / TRAINER: Bhupat Seemar

RECORD: 7 starts: 2-3-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: N/A

POST NUMBER: No. 5

JOCKEY: Corey Lanerie / TRAINER: Ken McPeek

RECORD: 4 starts: 2-2-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 104

POST NUMBER: No. 6

JOCKEY: John R. Velazquez / TRAINER: Tim Yakteen

RECORD: 6 starts: 3-3-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 107

POST NUMBER: No. 7

JOCKEY: Damian Lane / TRAINER: Koichi Shintani

RECORD: 4 starts: 3-0-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: N/A

POST NUMBER: No. 8

JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

RECORD: 3 starts: 1-2-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 103

POST NUMBER: No. 9

JOCKEY: Brian Hernandez, Jr. / TRAINER: Ken McPeek

RECORD: 8 starts: 5-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 109

POST NUMBER: No. 10

JOCKEY: Flavien Prat / TRAINER: Chad Brown

RECORD: 4 starts: 2-1-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 107

© Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

POST NUMBER: No. 11

JOCKEY: Joe Bravo/ TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

RECORD: 6 starts: 2-1-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 96

POST NUMBER: No. 12

JOCKEY: Mike Smith / TRAINER: Tim Yakteen

RECORD: 2 starts: 2-0-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 102

POST NUMBER: No. 13

JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: Antonio Sano

RECORD: 7 starts: 3-1-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 99

POST NUMBER: No. 14

JOCKEY: Reylu Gutierrez / TRAINER: John Alexander Ortiz

RECORD: 8 starts: 2-4-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 96

POST NUMBER: No. 15

JOCKEY: Tyler Gaffalione / TRAINER: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.

RECORD: 5 starts: 4-0-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 102

POST NUMBER: No. 16

JOCKEY: Florent Geroux / TRAINER: Brad Cox

RECORD: 6 starts: 3-2-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100

POST NUMBER: No. 17

JOCKEY: Julien Leparoux / TRAINER: Brian Lynch

RECORD: 6 starts: 3-1-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 104

POST NUMBER: No. 18

JOCKEY: Ricardo Santana / TRAINER: Brad Cox

RECORD: 5 starts: 3-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 102

POST NUMBER: No. 19

JOCKEY: Manny Franco / TRAINER: Brad Cox

RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 94

POST NUMBER: No. 20

JOCKEY: Luis Contreras / TRAINER: D. Wayne Lukas

RECORD: 7 starts: 1-1-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 94

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

