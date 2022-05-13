The Bucks are one win away from closing out the Celtics and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years. That’s despite Milwaukee being the lower seed and playing without one of its best players in Khris Middleton.

So far, the Bucks, on the back of Giannis Antetokounmpo and some late-game heroics from Jrue Holiday, have stolen two games on the road. They’ve also lost at home once in the series, which is where Friday’s Game 6 will be played.

So, how should you bet on this closeout game?

I’m using the SI Sportsbook bet builder to create a four-leg, same-game parlay that includes an ATS pick and a handful of player props.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2

Play-in/playoffs record: 55-57

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spread: Celtics +1.5 (-110) | Bucks -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (+105) | Bucks (-125)

Total: Under 210.5 (-110) | Over 210.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Bucks -1.5

Milwaukee is 2-3 ATS in the series and 0-2 at home despite leading the series. The Bucks were narrow favorites in both home games—they failed to cover a 2.5-point spread in Game 3 (103-101) and then lost outright in Game 4, 116-108, as 1.5-point favorites. To avoid a Game 7 in a hostile environment, Milwaukee must win this game.

The best way to do so is, of course, leaning heavily on Antetokounmpo’s singular greatness. Beyond that simple yet effective strategy, coach Mike Budenholzer has made some adjustments in the series that have given his team the upper hand, like leaning on his big lineup to outrebound the smaller Celtics. After last season’s run, I trust the Bucks in this spot to put the series to bed and advance.

Leg 2: Jaylen Brown Over 21.5 Points

Brown has gone over this figure in three of five games this round and in seven of nine games in the playoffs. His shot attempts have dipped in this series from about 18 per game against the Nets to a little more than 15 against the Bucks. Facing elimination, the Celtics need the ball in the hands of their best players, which should mean 20-plus shots for Brown and easily 22 or more points. Brown has taken 15 or more shots three times in this series and topped this projection in each instance. Expect him to be active from the arc and score in bunches.

Leg 3: Al Horford Over 6.5 Rebounds

Horford is putting together a phenomenal postseason scoring, shooting and, especially, rebounding. The Celtics have been getting destroyed on the glass against the much larger Bucks and Horford has been their lone answer to Milwaukee going big. He’s answered the call by averaging 10.6 rebounds per game in this series—the fewest he’s grabbed in a game was eight. Horford has two games in these playoffs with 15 or more boards, which is as many as he does with less than seven rebounds. He can be counted on to corral seven boards.

Leg 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 34.5 Points

Need I explain this bet? It’s a high point total, for sure. But when you remember Antetokounmpo’s recent point totals—42, 34, 40—it doesn’t seem so unattainable. And remember, this is a closeout game for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 33 in the closeout game in Round 1 against Chicago and he famously went for 50 to defeat the Suns in the Finals last season and 40 against the Nets in the conference semifinals.

After some poor shooting, Antetokounmpo has found his way past, through or over Boston’s vaunted defense.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay: +575

Bucks -1.5

Jaylen Brown Over 21.5 Points

Al Horford Over 6.5 Rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 34.5 Points

