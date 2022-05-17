Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Grant Williams Shoots Career-Best and Giannis Makes History
Grant Williams Shoots Career-Best and Giannis Makes History

Celtics-Heat NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference finals Game 1 featuring the Heat hosting the Celtics.

The Heat-Celtics playoff rivalry picks back up Tuesday night.

A trip to the Finals was on the line the last three times these franchises met in the postseason. Miami won each of those series, though Boston is favored to end to that streak. This is a meeting of two of the best defenses in the league and two of the best playoff performers thus far in Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Miami’s Jimmy Butler.

Bet the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Bet the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

If you’re interested in a series betting preview, I’ve got you covered. And if you’re interested in betting on Game 1, keep reading for my four-leg, same-game parlay.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 58-58

Create Your Own Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook

Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball past Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first half at TD Garden.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 1 Miami Heat

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Spread: Celtics +1.5 (+100) | Heat -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Celtics (+110) | Heat (-133)
Total: Under 204.5 (-110) | Over 204.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Heat -1.5

Miami is 6-0 straight-up at home in the playoffs and 5-1 against the spread (ATS). It’s won both Game 1s in these playoffs by double digits in front of its home crowd. Granted, Boston has fared well on the road in the postseason. The Celtics are 4-1 straight up and 5-0 ATS. The true advantage here is the rest the Heat had between their closeout Game 6 win against Philadelphia last Thursday compared with the C’s having played a physical, seven-game series that didn’t end until Sunday. Boston will find its footing—I picked them to win this series—but it will take a game, at least.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Leg 2: Marcus Smart Over 3.5 Assists

Smart leads Boston in assists per game in the playoffs (6.2) and tallied his second double-digit dime playoff game in Game 7. His playmaking improved by necessity when Boston moved off Kemba Walker and he responded with a career-best 5.9 assists per game this season. Smart has topped this total in eight of 10 playoff games. Four assists is a small ask for a starting point guard, especially with the expectation that Tatum, the team’s second-leading distributor, will be looking for his shots.

Jan 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) points to a teammate after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at TD Garden.

Leg 3: Al Horford Over 7.5 Rebounds

Horford went over this total in every game of the Bucks series, averaging 10.4 boards per game and tallying as many as 16 against the No. 1 rebounding team in the playoffs. The Heat are about on par with the Celtics’ rebounding numbers. After Horford had a relatively limited role in the Nets series, coach Ime Udoka called upon the veteran to be the difference maker against the Bucks with Robert Williams III out. Horford’s minutes shot up nearly seven minutes per game and his rebounds soared too.

Leg 4: Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 Points

Oddly enough, Butler has had some slow series starts in the playoffs. His lowest and third-lowest point totals have come in Game 1s. He had 21 against the Hawks and then just 15 against the 76ers in a pair of blowout wins. I expect Miami to win, but it won’t coast the way it did in either of those games. That will necessitate more offense from Butler, who’s averaging close to 30 ppg in the postseason.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay: +475

  • Heat -1.5
  • Marcus Smart Over 3.5 Assists
  • Al Horford Over 7.5 Rebounds
  • Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 Points
Bet This Four-Leg Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook!

Bet This Four-Leg Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook!

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NBA Futures Betting Advice
PGA Championship Betting Preview
• Preakness Post Positions
NHL Second-Round Series Betting Previews
Roundtable: Favorite NFL Over/Under
Five-Best NFL Games to Bet
Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules
Heat-Celtics Key Questions

Fantasy/Betting
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

YOU MAY LIKE

May 15, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) watches from the dugout in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park.
Play
MLB

How Concerned Should We Be About These Five Star Shortstops?

They are off to disappointing starts with their new teams after signing megadeals this offseason. Is it time to panic?

By Nick Selbe
Swin-Cash-100-Influential
Play
NBA

Swin Cash Knows the Game. Now She’s Learning the Business.

The former WNBA champion and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee makes it her priority to ensure that her franchise feels valued and appreciated.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Ciara poses for her SI Swim photoshoot.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ciara Sees Her SI Swimsuit Cover for First Time

The award-winning singer and songwriter was one of four cover models for the latest edition of the annual issue.

By Zach Koons
Mar 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Play
Betting

NHL Playoffs Second-Round Series Best Bets, Odds and Stanley Cup Futures

Betting advice and analysis for the second round of the NHL playoffs. The Avalanche remain the favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup.

By Frankie Taddeo
Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield
Play
Fantasy

Patience Pays in Fantasy Baseball

If fantasy managers in your league have dropped any of these players, pick them up now.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers.
Fantasy

Best and Worst Fantasy Schedules During First Four Weeks

Michael Fabiano ranks the five best and worst fantasy schedules for the first four weeks for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
Former NBA player Matt Barnes smiles on the court.
Play
Extra Mustard

Matt Barnes Rips Patrick Beverley For His Comments On Chris Paul

The former NBA role player thought the Timberwolves guard crossed a line with his latest remarks.

By Zach Koons
dCOVestherLEE_H (1)
Play
Olympics

A Physical Therapist to the Stars, Esther Lee Is Now Facing Down Death

She spent years as a key behind-the-scenes figure, healing athletes like the Williams sisters and Shaun White, who describe her work life-changing, going beyond muscles and into matters of the soul. Now, facing down death, she’s learning to look within, too.

By Brandon Sneed