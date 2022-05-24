Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Celtics Even Out Series 2-2 Against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals
Celtics Even Out Series 2-2 Against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals

Warriors-Mavericks NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and the Mavericks in Dallas.

The Warriors are one win away from getting back to the NBA Finals, something the team hasn’t done since 2019 after reaching the pinnacle of the sport for five years in a row. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are just trying to keep their postseason run alive and avoid getting swept on their home court in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Dallas is a narrow home favorite despite the fact it failed to cover in any of the first three games of the series. Some part of me believes that the Mavericks, specifically Luka Dončić, won’t let this run end in four games on their home floor, but the Warriors have looked unstoppable and are fully capable of slamming the door.

Because of that uncertainty, I’m staying away from the spread for this game and keying in on four player props that offer rather profitable odds in a same-game parlay.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 68-65

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas.

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks (Golden State leads series, 3-0)

Time: 9 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Warriors +1.5 (-118) | Mavericks -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Warriors (+100) | Mavericks (-118)
Total: Under 215.5 (-110) | Over 215.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Andrew Wiggins Over 14.5 Points

Wiggins is coming off his best game of the postseason—27 points complete with a memorable poster on Dončić. He’s had 16 or more points in each game in the conference finals for an average of 20.7 ppg. Wiggins’ playoff average isn’t as high— 15.9 ppg—but his scoring has improved in each round and he’s gone over this point total in four straight games and 10 of 14 playoff games. Given his growing involvement in the Warriors offense, 15 points is a small ask for Wiggins in this elimination game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Leg 2: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 14.5 Points

Dinwiddie’s playoff run has been marked by ups and downs. Following a four-point performance in Game 2, he scored 26 in Game 3 and hit as many three-pointers as he had points the prior game. The games where Dallas’ third-leading scorer hasn’t shown up, his shot attempts have been extremely limited. That won’t be the case in Game 4. The Mavericks need all they can get from Dinwiddie to extend this series and the threes will be flying the way they were last time out when they hoisted 45 threes. Outside shooting is the recipe for Dinwiddie, who has gone over this total in two of his last three games, keeping up that level of production.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Leg 3: Steph Curry Over 4.5 Rebounds

Curry’s rebounding in this series has been one of the more underrated aspects of his play. He averages 8.3 boards per game against Dallas and has gone over this figure in his last four games, including a 12-rebound performance in Game 1. Curry is second on the Warriors in rebounding in the series behind only Kevon Looney. His activity in the rebounding battle has improved in each round and pitted against a small Dallas team, Curry is cashing in and racking up the boards.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas.

Leg 4: Luka Dončić Over 34.5 Points

The explanation for this one is simple. This is Dončić in an elimination game we’re talking about. He averages 38 ppg in elimination games, the highest mark in NBA history. Facing elimination twice last round against the Suns, Doncic scored 33 and 35 points in Games 6 and 7 to get past Phoenix. He’s also gone well over this number in each of the last two games against Golden State. Dallas is at home and Doncic thrives in these situations. Take the over, and consider his rebound and assist props as well.

Bet This Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook!

Bet This Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay at SI Sportsbook!

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NBA Futures Betting Advice
NBA Western Conference Finals Betting Preview
NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview
NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Odds
NHL Second-Round Series Betting Previews
Roundtable: Favorite NFL Over/Under
Five-Best NFL Games to Bet
Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules
Hard Knocks Tabs Cardinals: Fantasy, Betting Angles
Andrew Wiggins Delivers for Warriors

Fantasy/Betting
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyler Murray playing with the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Murray to Skip OTAs, Expected to Attend Mini-Camp

The Cardinals are star quarterback have yet to agree on a contract extension.

By Joseph Salvador
jaire-alexander-business-packers-contract
NFL

Jaire Alexander Extension Fits Aaron Rodgers’s Timeline

Green Bay’s financial strategy has changed over the years, especially in a win-now window. Plus, Tom Brady’s wild summer and the Deshaun Watson discipline is likely near.

By Andrew Brandt
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gestures after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
MLB

The Twins Are Teaching MLB Teams How to Avoid a Teardown

Most clubs would’ve gutted their roster and started anew. Minnesota got creative and is now in first place.

By Nick Selbe
Mick Foley on "Broken Skull Sessions" with Steve Austin
Play
Wrestling

Mick Foley Launching New Podcast With Conrad Thompson

The show will examine Foley’s storied career in wrestling and will debut in June.

By Justin Barrasso
Avery Johnson
Play
College Football

QB Recruits Johnson, Glenn Emerging Among Elites in 2023 Cycle

The list of top passers beyond Arch Manning is growing in the class of 2023

By John Garcia Jr.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles while being defended by Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and forward Jerami Grant (9).
NBA

Pistons, Bulls to Play Regular-Season Game in Paris in 2023

The NBA will make its first appearance in the French capital since 2020.

By Zach Koons
Andrei Vasilevskiy salutes the Lightning crowd
Play
NHL

SI:AM | Andrei Vasilevskiy Stonewalled the NHL’s Best Team

The Lightning are through to the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to their old reliable goaltender.

By Dan Gartland
Dameon_Pierce
Play
Fantasy

Houston Texans 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Rookie Dameon Pierce could challenge for starting job.

By Shawn Childs