The Warriors are one win away from getting back to the NBA Finals, something the team hasn’t done since 2019 after reaching the pinnacle of the sport for five years in a row. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are just trying to keep their postseason run alive and avoid getting swept on their home court in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Dallas is a narrow home favorite despite the fact it failed to cover in any of the first three games of the series. Some part of me believes that the Mavericks, specifically Luka Dončić, won’t let this run end in four games on their home floor, but the Warriors have looked unstoppable and are fully capable of slamming the door.

Because of that uncertainty, I’m staying away from the spread for this game and keying in on four player props that offer rather profitable odds in a same-game parlay.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2

Play-in/playoffs record: 68-65

Time: 9 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Warriors +1.5 (-118) | Mavericks -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Warriors (+100) | Mavericks (-118)

Total: Under 215.5 (-110) | Over 215.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Andrew Wiggins Over 14.5 Points

Wiggins is coming off his best game of the postseason—27 points complete with a memorable poster on Dončić. He’s had 16 or more points in each game in the conference finals for an average of 20.7 ppg. Wiggins’ playoff average isn’t as high— 15.9 ppg—but his scoring has improved in each round and he’s gone over this point total in four straight games and 10 of 14 playoff games. Given his growing involvement in the Warriors offense, 15 points is a small ask for Wiggins in this elimination game.

Leg 2: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 14.5 Points

Dinwiddie’s playoff run has been marked by ups and downs. Following a four-point performance in Game 2, he scored 26 in Game 3 and hit as many three-pointers as he had points the prior game. The games where Dallas’ third-leading scorer hasn’t shown up, his shot attempts have been extremely limited. That won’t be the case in Game 4. The Mavericks need all they can get from Dinwiddie to extend this series and the threes will be flying the way they were last time out when they hoisted 45 threes. Outside shooting is the recipe for Dinwiddie, who has gone over this total in two of his last three games, keeping up that level of production.

Leg 3: Steph Curry Over 4.5 Rebounds

Curry’s rebounding in this series has been one of the more underrated aspects of his play. He averages 8.3 boards per game against Dallas and has gone over this figure in his last four games, including a 12-rebound performance in Game 1. Curry is second on the Warriors in rebounding in the series behind only Kevon Looney. His activity in the rebounding battle has improved in each round and pitted against a small Dallas team, Curry is cashing in and racking up the boards.

Leg 4: Luka Dončić Over 34.5 Points

The explanation for this one is simple. This is Dončić in an elimination game we’re talking about. He averages 38 ppg in elimination games, the highest mark in NBA history. Facing elimination twice last round against the Suns, Doncic scored 33 and 35 points in Games 6 and 7 to get past Phoenix. He’s also gone well over this number in each of the last two games against Golden State. Dallas is at home and Doncic thrives in these situations. Take the over, and consider his rebound and assist props as well.

