Jalen Hurts, Donovan Mitchell and Ric Flair on Today's SI Feed
Opening Odds For 2022 Belmont Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will attempt to win the final leg of the Triple Crown but is an underdog to favorite We The People.

Horse racing fans who enjoyed financial bliss betting Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby will not find anywhere near those moonshot odds in Saturday’s 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

On Tuesday, the second-biggest upset winner (80/1) in the history of the Run for the Roses was installed as the third betting choice in the final leg of the Triple Crown at 7-2 odds.

We The People, who will be breaking from the rail, was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The son of Constitution enters with three wins in four career starts. In his last race May 14 at Belmont Park, he dominated the Peter Pan Stakes with an impressive gate-to-wire victory by double-digit lengths. As the lone front-runner speed, expect Flavien Prat to have him forwardly placed and as the clear one to catch.

Mo Donegal, who finished fifth in the Derby, is expected to be a major factor after being installed with 5-2 odds on the morning line. The talented son of Uncle Mo, who won the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, broke his maiden over the Belmont surface back in October of 2021 and is 1-for-2 in his career over the main track.

Todd Pletcher’s second entry - the filly Nest - slots as the fifth choice with morning-line odds of 8-1 while breaking from post position No. 3. Nest is ooking to become just the fourth filly ever to win the Belmont Stakes.

Rags to Riches was the last female to accomplish the feat back in 2007.

The Belmont Stakes is often referred to as the “Test of the Champion,” since its the longest of the three Triple Crown races run at one and a half miles. Therefore, it will be intriguing to see if several of the main contenders - who own true deep closing styles - can find a contested pace to run into Saturday.

Be sure to check back here at SI Betting on Friday as I will have a full betting breakdown with exotic wagers!

2022 Belmont Stakes Time, Location, TV

Date: June 11
Start Time: 5:42 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC
Location: Belmont Park - Elmont, N.Y.

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon up, runs down the field to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Profiles

We The People (2-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 1
JOCKEY: Flavien Prat / TRAINER: Rodolphe Brisset
RECORD: 4 starts: 3-0-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 101
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter

Mo Donegal (5-2)
POST NUMBER: No. 6
JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher
RECORD: 6 starts: 3-0-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 103
RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Rich Strike (7-2)
POST NUMBER: No. 4
JOCKEY: Sonny Leon / TRAINER: Eric Reed
RECORD: 8 starts: 2-0-3
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 106
RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Creative Minister (6-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 5
JOCKEY: Brian Hernandez Jr. / TRAINER: Ken McPeek
RECORD: 4 starts: 2-1-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 108
RUNNING STYLE: Mid-Pack / Closer

The majestic tree in the paddock area, that is part of the logo for Belmont Park in Queens, April 29, 2022.

Nest (8-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 3
JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher
RECORD: 6 starts: 4-1-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 106
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker

Barber Road (10-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 8
JOCKEY: Josel Rosario / TRAINER: John Alexander Ortiz
RECORD: 9 starts: 2-4-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100
RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Skippylongstocking (20-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 2
JOCKEY: Junior Alvarado / TRAINER: Saffie Joseph Jr.
RECORD: 10 starts: 2-1-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100
RUNNING STYLE: Mid-Pack

Golden Glider (20-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 7
JOCKEY: Dylan Davis / TRAINER: Mark Casse
RECORD: 6 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 99
RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

