Betting
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp
Avalanche Oust Oilers, Remain Stanley Cup Betting Favorite

Awaiting winner of Rangers-Lightning in the East, Colorado is -213 at SI Sportsbook to win it all.

The Colorado Avalanche completed their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in overtime Monday night, with Artturi Lehkonen scoring at 1:19 to end the game 6-5 and send Colorado to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 2001.

This is the second consecutive year Lehkonen has scored in playoff OT to send his team to the finals. Last year he scored in OT of Game 6 for the Montreal Canadiens, sending the Habs to the Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the Avs–including the newest signal-caller for the Broncos.

The Avalanche finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference, 56-19, before breezing through the playoffs with a 12-2 record.

Even without their Stanley Cup finals opponent set, the Avalanche open as favorites to win it all at -213 on SISB.

They will face the winner of the Eastern Conference final series between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York currently leads the series, 2-1.

The Rangers finished the regular season with a 52-24 record. They are +375 to win it all.

The Lightning finished the regular season 51-23. They are +450 at SISB to repeat and take home the Stanley Cup.

