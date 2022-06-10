UFC 275 heads to Singapore, marking the first time in the promotion’s history where a pay-per-view event has been held in the country. The card is absolutely stacked with two title fights and a rematch of arguably the greatest fight in UFC history.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will be the featured bout on the main card as they run it back in what many experts had as their Fight of the Year in 2020.

While that could serve alone as the main event, there will still be two more title fights with Valentina Svechenko defending against Talia Santos and UFC ligh heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira welcomes the number two contender in Jiri Prochazka.

Date/Time: Saturday, June 11, 10 p.m. ET

Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Early Prelims 7 p.m. ET

Ramona Pascual (+140) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-167)

Liang Na (+115) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-138)

Kyung Ho Kang (+115) vs. Batgerel Danaa (-138)

Prelims 8 p.m. ET

Andre Fialho (-150) vs. Jake Matthews (+125)

Maheshate (+145) vs. Steve Garcia (-175)

Seungwoo Choi (-250) vs. Josh Culibao (+205)

Brendan Allen (-333) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+260)

Main Card 10 p.m. ET

Jack Della Maddalena (-154) vs. Ramazan Emeev (+130)

Zhang Weili (-167) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Valentina Shevchenko (-599) vs. Taila Santos (+450)

Glover Teixeira (+165) vs. Jiri Prochazka (-200)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez

Jiri Prochazka is—in my opinion—the most-intriguing fighter in the UFC right now. I know the matchmakers agree, as the Czech martial artist will get a shot at the title in only his third UFC Fight. Dana White told my colleague John Morgan from the Underground that “It’s hard to call this guy unproven.” He steps into the octagon on a 12-fight win streak with a 96 percent finish rate. His opponent in champ Glover Teixeira is no slouch and one of the most-inspiring stories in recent memory after capturing the belt at age 42. I do unfortunately think this Cinderella story ends Saturday night. Prochazka is just too strong and versatile and I think he continues his win streak and leaves with the strap. BET: Jiri Prochazka via TKO/KO (-143)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto

I am really excited for the rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. I think Zhang Weili has the edge in this bout, especially with it being a three-round bout instead of a five-round fight. Joanna was finding success in the first fight in the latter rounds as Zhang was getting tired but I think Zhang will keep and for the most maintain a high work rate, which will allow her to dictate the pace of the fight. That is something I think she did well in the first half of the first fight. Zhang was able to close distance and greatly mitigate Joanna’s reach advantage and was able to get the better of the striking exchanges because of that. With her ability to counter well and control the action, I think Zhang will get the decision.



BET: Zhang Weili via DEC (+138)

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso

It’s the easy choice, but it doesn’t make it wrong. Valentina Shevchenko is going to run through Taila Santos, then move on to a well-deserved main event against either Amanda Nunes or Julianna Peña. BET: Valentina Shevchenko via TKO (+170)

SI Host Robin Lundberg

The last time these two squared off the result was a classic. It’s hard to expect them to run it back quite the same and Zhang may be wise to rely a bit more on grappling. Since she is younger, hits harder and is the better wrestler, I’ll narrowly lean Zhang over Jedrzejczyk by decision. BET: Zhang Weili via DEC (+138)

