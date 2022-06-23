Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Chet Holmgren Believes He Should Be the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft
Chet Holmgren Believes He Should Be the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft

Future Odds Reveal Potential 2023 NBA Draft Suitors for No. 1 Prospect Victor Wembanyama

SI Sportsbook has the Magic, Thunder, Rockets and Kings as the top suitors for 2023 No. 1 prospect Victor Wembanyama. Plus, other top prospects to know for 2023.

Most way-too-early sports rankings come out immediately after a season ends and a champion has been crowned, many months before the coming season begins. That would make this look ahead to the 2023 NBA draft a way, way-too-early preview.

There are no NBA draft odds markets available beyond the 2022 class, which will be selected Thursday in Chicago. But with what is known about next year’s class and the available 2023 NBA championship futures odds, we can make an educated guess of which teams will be picking what players at the top of the draft a year from now.

Four teams are tied for the worst championship odds on SI Sportsbook—the Magic, ThunderRockets and Kings are all +100000 to win the title. Somewhat unsurprisingly, those four franchises own the top four picks in that order in the 2022 draft. So despite the hype around the reportedly set top three of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgen and Paolo Banchero, there are no big bets on these rookies stepping in and leading their new teams to the playoffs—or even out of the top of the draft.

Bet on the NBA and the NBA draft at SI Sportsbook

Victor-Wembanyama-2023-nba-draft-prospect

The supposed prize possession of the 2023 draft is already locked in—that would be French 7’3” teenager Victor Wembanyama.

SI’s Jeremy Woo wrote about him a month ago in an article titled “Victor Wembanyama Is Why the NBA Is Already Eyeing the 2023 Draft.” Woo said Wembanyama has “gathered as much steam in the NBA community as any prospect since LeBron James” and said the 2023 draft class discourse will differ from the 2022 class where there appears to be some difference in opinion at the top of the draft.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Barring injury or any unexpected plot twists, Wembanyama will begin his draft cycle billed as a true consensus No. 1 prospect, and will presumably hold that spot until draft night,” Woo writes.

Final 2022 NBA Mock Draft

Like Wembanyama, a few of the other top billed prospects will not play in college this coming season. ESPN’s 2023 mock draft has the French big man No. 1, Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite No. 2 and twins Ausar and Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

The ESPN mock, conducted by Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, has Arkansas incoming freshman guard Nick Smith at No. 3 and Texas incoming freshman forward Dillon Mitchell at No. 4.

Of course, a lot can change in a year. Even just this week, the odds for tonight’s draft have shifted dramatically. Still, there seems to be a prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 in the 2023 draft before the market is even available.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NBA Draft Betting Preview
Avalanche-Lightning Betting Preview
Warriors Open as 2023 Title Favorites
NBA Draft Betting Advice
Betting/Fantasy Baseball Notebook
Betting/Fantasy Impact: Gronk Retires
Gronk: Best TE Fantasy Season Ever
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement
The Case for Jabari Smith at No. 1

Fantasy/Betting
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) walks during the Golden State championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Shakes Off Awkward Moment With Fan During Warriors Parade

The four-time champ leaned out of range when a woman tried to kiss him during the championship celebration.

By Joseph Salvador
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) to end the seventh inning of the game at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Adds to Ruthian Legend With Singular Back-to-Back Feat

The Angels star added to his legacy with an achievement that has never been accomplished.

By Thomas Neumann
Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren dribbles a ball in a game.
College Basketball

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Notes Concerns About Chet Holmgren

The Auburn coach explained why Jabari Smith is a better prospect than the Gonzaga forward.

By Daniel Chavkin
DC United’s Audi Field
Soccer

D.C. United’s Audi Field to Host 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Star Game has taken place in the nation’s capital twice before, in 2002 and 2004.

By Avi Creditor
michigan helmet
College

Former Michigan Player Richard Jekel Killed in Alleged Murder

He was 69 years old.

By Mike McDaniel
Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow at a baseball game.
Soccer

Disgraced Former Astros GM Buys Spanish Soccer Club Leganes

Jeff Luhnow, who was fired for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, leads the investment group that purchased the second-division Spanish side.

By Associated Press
Nike soccer ball.
More Sports

Nike Makes Decision on Doing Business in Russia

In March, the company suspended operations in the country.

By Michael Shapiro
Auburn forward Jabari Smith shoots a free throw in a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Top Three NBA Draft Picks Are Close to Finalized

The draft hasn’t started but the first three teams seem to know who they will take.

By Daniel Chavkin