2022 NBA Draft Betting Advice

The NBA draft is set for Thursday, June 23, in Chicago, which means you have only one day left to lock in your futures bets!

The Magic own the No. 1 pick after winning the lottery, and the top five is rounded out in order by the Thunder, Rockets, Kings, and Pistons.

Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren are the consensus favorites to be drafted with the first three picks, but where will they go? One thing is for sure: There will be plenty of surprises and interesting story lines before this draft is complete.

For a more in-depth betting breakdown, Kyle Wood previewed the draft here.

Here are where the odds for the favorites currently stand at SI Sportsbook:

No. 1: Jabari Smith (-200), Paolo Banchero (+225), Chet Holmgren (+300)

No. 2: Chet Holmgren (-188). Jabari Smith (+175), Paolo Banchero (+350)

No. 3 : Paolo Banchero (-200), Chet Holmgren (+400), Jabari Smith (+700)

No. 4: Jaden Ivey (-125), Keegan Murray (+100), Shaedon Sharpe (+700)

No. 5: Keegan Murray (+125), Jaden Ivey (+150), Bennedict Mathurin (+240)

I asked SI Betting team for their favorite draft bet heading into Thursday night.

SI Betting’s Matt Ehalt:

The lowest odds for any leader for any draft slot is Jaden Ivey at -125 to go fourth. Yes, the Kings are the Kings and they usually screw things up. But they should take the best player available or trade out of this slot. There probably are several teams that would be interested in moving up if the Kings don’t want Ivey. This seems like an instance where the Kings need to keep it simple. The other bet I like is AJ Griffin going in the top 10 at +160 odds. Griffin has the tools to be successful at the next level. I should note I avoided taking Chet Holmgren going second at -188 odds to avoid that juice, even though I believe that’s a near certainty. BET: Jaden Ivey drafted fourth (-125)

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Kyle Wood

The likelihood of Keegan Murray’s going fourth to the Kings is quickly increasing as it becomes clear the franchise is not planning on drafting Jaden Ivey in that spot. Murray, a 6’8” sophomore forward out of Iowa, was +175 to land in Sacramento on Tuesday and +290 last week. Now, he’s +100. With each of the first three picks all ingrained as relatively heavy favorites, there’s value to be found with the fourth pick, especially if Murray ends up passing Ivey (-125) as the favorite to suit up with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

BET: Keegan Murray drafted fourth (+100)

SI Betting and Fantasy’s Theodore Dienst

My best bet is Jaden Ivey to be selected fifth. Assuming the top three are Smith, Holmgren and Banchero, the draft starts with Sacramento at four. There have been talks of the Kings trading back to gain more value. However, I will assume they stay put and select Keegan Murray. There has been discussion in league circles that Sacramento is Jaden Ivey’s least-desired destination due to an established backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Ivey said: “I haven’t been in contact with them or worked out for them … If I got drafted there it wouldn’t be the worst option.” I don’t see the Kings drafting someone who isn’t excited about joining their franchise. This results in Ivey getting selected fifth by the Pistons. BET: Jaden Ivey drafted fifth (+150)

SI.com’s Robin Lundberg

I think the best bet is Paolo Banchero going first overall. While I certainly don’t see it as a lock, and it is still more likely he goes somewhere else in the top three, the movement in his direction combined with the plus-money available makes that the best shot to take for a potential payday. BET: Paolo Banchero drafted first (+225)

SI.com’s Ben Pickman

Duke center Mark Williams may not ever average more than 15 points per game in the NBA, but his defensive prowess alone could see him sneak into the top 10. The 7’2” center, who has a 9’9” standing reach, was named the ACC’s Defensive Player last year and a finalist for the NCAA’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. And, as my colleague Michael Pina wrote of Williams, “Players who move their feet, don’t foul, trust their length and wall up as consistently as Williams does, with the impeccable timing he has, don’t come along every year.” While he is a true center, perhaps a big-needy team trades up into the bottom of the top 10 or a team like the Spurs or Wizards nabs him where they are currently situated. At plus-odds, Williams has the potential to be an impact on-court player that you can bet goes in the first 10 picks, with reasonable return. BET: Mark Williams drafted top 10 (+300)

