Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Warriors Dynasty to Continue for Foreseeable Future
Warriors Dynasty to Continue for Foreseeable Future

Warriors Open as Betting Favorites to Win 2023 NBA Title

The Warriors are the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, followed by the runner-up Celtics. The Nets, Bucks and Clippers round out the top five.

Four titles in eight seasons is a dynasty.

Five titles in nine seasons would be even more legendary.

The Golden State Warriors, fresh off beating the Boston Celtics for their seventh championship, are the betting favorites to repeat as champions in 2023.

Golden State opened with +460 odds to win a fifth championship in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr era.

The runner-up Celtics have the second-best odds at +650, followed by the Nets (+700), Bucks (+750) and Clippers (+850).

2022-23 NBA Championship Futures

Warriors +460
Celtics +650
Nets +700
Bucks +750
Clippers +850
Suns +950
Heat +1500
76ers +1600
Nuggets +1700
Grizzlies +1900
Mavericks +1900
Lakers +2600
Pelicans +4500
Jazz +4800
Raptors +6000
Timberwolves +6500
Bulls +6500
Hawks +8500
Hornets +12000
Cavaliers +12000
Trail Blazers +13000
Knicks +14000
Spurs +21000
Wizards +24000
Pacers +40000
Kings +40000
Thunder +50000
Magic +50000
Pistons +50000
Rockets +50000

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.

BETTING OBSERVATIONS

• The Warriors are the favorites since they return their dynasty trio and key role players. It’s hard to bet against Golden State until proven otherwise.

• Golden State, based on these odds, also has an easier path back to the Finals than any Eastern Conference team. The next-best Western Conference team is the Clippers with the fifth-best odds, followed by the Suns with the sixth-best odds.

• They’re the Clippers, so take it with a grain of salt, but there are high expectations now that Kawhi Leonard will be healthy for the 2022-23 season. Their current price seems a little high for a franchise that often flops.

• The Bucks at +750 odds seem like a solid value, especially since they have arguably the best player in the NBA. One would expect they try to upgrade their three-point shooting following their failures against the Celtics in the semifinals.

• Admit it: It’s still jarring to see a Lebron James team have the 12th-best odds to win it all. If you like value, getting the Lakers at 26-1 is quite the potential payout.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden.

• The Suns and Heat, the 1-seeds in their respective conferences, have the sixth- and seventh-best odds, respectively. The Suns had quite the collapse against the Mavericks, while the Heat outperformed their talent level. The Suns should be good again, while Miami may need another star to complement Jimmy Butler.

• The Nets underachieved this past season and, frankly, have disappointed in the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, but they’re still being valued as one of the top title contenders. The Nets seem like a bet to pass on, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Ben Simmons. That roster needs some extra pieces to contend with the Celtics.

• Last year’s darling, the Grizzlies, are tied with the Mavericks for the 10th-best odds. There’s certainly value if you believe they can build off this past season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, made the Western Conference finals but need more to beat Golden State. Perhaps adding Christian Wood is a step in the right direction.

• Only 11 teams have odds less than 20-1, and following the Lakers at 26-1, the next-best odds are the Pelicans at 45-1.

• If you’re looking for a super long shot, you could do worse than the Timberwolves at +6500. Yes, they’re the T-Wolves. But 65-1 is still 65-1 for a team with some grit.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
• Avalanche-Lightning Betting Preview
• USFL Week 10 Odds, Bets
Beterbiev-Smith Betting Preview
• NBA Draft Odds
• Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement
Inside the Warriors’ Return to Glory

Fantasy/Betting
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

YOU MAY LIKE

Texans quarterback Davis Mills drops back to pass vs. the Colts.
NFL

Davis Mills Ready for His Shot to Lead the Texans’ Rebuild

Houston’s second-year QB had his college career derailed by injuries and COVID-19. But he is finally getting to show the promise many have long seen in him.

By Albert Breer
Calvin-Kattar
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

The UFC comes to Texas, and our experts pick the winner of Saturday’s main event.

By Doug Vazquez and John Morgan, MMA Underground
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Play
Extra Mustard

Warriors Locker Room Chant After Winning NBA Finals Goes Viral

The team poked fun at Celtics fans’ infamous treatment of Draymond Green while they celebrated the title.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

The Warriors Are Back on Top

Plus, Rory’s in position at the U.S. Open.

By Kevin Sweeney
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) knocks the glove off of the hand of Chicago Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) on a swing in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The game was tied after three innings.
Play
MLB

Nick Senzel Is the New King of Catcher Interference

Nobody in MLB history reaches base via this uncommon play more frequently than the Cincinnati center fielder.

By Emma Baccellieri
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Can the Warriors Win the NBA Title Again in 2023?

Golden State will face key decisions on free agents and a healthier group of title contenders moving forward.

By Michael Pina
carol-hutchins-title-ix-lead
Play
College

Carol Hutchins Won’t Stop Fighting For Women’s Equality

The esteemed Michigan softball coach and self-proclaimed “Title IX boomer” is committed to combating the ongoing gender disparities in college sports.

By Jamie Lisanti
Sadio Mane playing for Liverpool
Soccer

Reports: Liverpool, Bayern Agree to Mane Transfer

The Senegal international earned four PFA Team of the Year in six seasons with Liverpool and scored 120 games in 269 appearances for the club.

By Andrew Gastelum