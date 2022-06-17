Warriors Open as Betting Favorites to Win 2023 NBA Title

Four titles in eight seasons is a dynasty.



Five titles in nine seasons would be even more legendary.



The Golden State Warriors, fresh off beating the Boston Celtics for their seventh championship, are the betting favorites to repeat as champions in 2023.



Golden State opened with +460 odds to win a fifth championship in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr era.



The runner-up Celtics have the second-best odds at +650, followed by the Nets (+700), Bucks (+750) and Clippers (+850).

2022-23 NBA Championship Futures

Warriors +460

Celtics +650

Nets +700

Bucks +750

Clippers +850

Suns +950

Heat +1500

76ers +1600

Nuggets +1700

Grizzlies +1900

Mavericks +1900

Lakers +2600

Pelicans +4500

Jazz +4800

Raptors +6000

Timberwolves +6500

Bulls +6500

Hawks +8500

Hornets +12000

Cavaliers +12000

Trail Blazers +13000

Knicks +14000

Spurs +21000

Wizards +24000

Pacers +40000

Kings +40000

Thunder +50000

Magic +50000

Pistons +50000

Rockets +50000

BETTING OBSERVATIONS



• The Warriors are the favorites since they return their dynasty trio and key role players. It’s hard to bet against Golden State until proven otherwise.



• Golden State, based on these odds, also has an easier path back to the Finals than any Eastern Conference team. The next-best Western Conference team is the Clippers with the fifth-best odds, followed by the Suns with the sixth-best odds.



• They’re the Clippers, so take it with a grain of salt, but there are high expectations now that Kawhi Leonard will be healthy for the 2022-23 season. Their current price seems a little high for a franchise that often flops.



• The Bucks at +750 odds seem like a solid value, especially since they have arguably the best player in the NBA. One would expect they try to upgrade their three-point shooting following their failures against the Celtics in the semifinals.



• Admit it: It’s still jarring to see a Lebron James team have the 12th-best odds to win it all. If you like value, getting the Lakers at 26-1 is quite the potential payout.

• The Suns and Heat, the 1-seeds in their respective conferences, have the sixth- and seventh-best odds, respectively. The Suns had quite the collapse against the Mavericks, while the Heat outperformed their talent level. The Suns should be good again, while Miami may need another star to complement Jimmy Butler.



• The Nets underachieved this past season and, frankly, have disappointed in the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, but they’re still being valued as one of the top title contenders. The Nets seem like a bet to pass on, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Ben Simmons. That roster needs some extra pieces to contend with the Celtics.



• Last year’s darling, the Grizzlies, are tied with the Mavericks for the 10th-best odds. There’s certainly value if you believe they can build off this past season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, made the Western Conference finals but need more to beat Golden State. Perhaps adding Christian Wood is a step in the right direction.



• Only 11 teams have odds less than 20-1, and following the Lakers at 26-1, the next-best odds are the Pelicans at 45-1.



• If you’re looking for a super long shot, you could do worse than the Timberwolves at +6500. Yes, they’re the T-Wolves. But 65-1 is still 65-1 for a team with some grit.

