NFL training camps open next week and the excitement for the start of the 2022 season is beginning to build.

Besides gathering for your annual fantasy football draft the other annual ritual involves fans making an investment in the Super Bowl futures market.

Upon a quick glance, bettors will still find Buffalo sitting atop the betting board at odds of +650, followed closely by Tampa Bay at +750. Kansas City (+900) has seen their odds rise a bit following the trade of star wideout Tyreek Hill, but oddsmakers still believe enough in the talents of Patrick Mahomes to keep the AFC West power in the top three.

Green Bay, despite trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas, finds its opening odds of +1600 trimmed to +1000 since February after making several quality moves to improve their defense. The Packers are favored in every game this season outside of road trips to Tampa Bay and Buffalo.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who have hovered around their opening line of +1100, round out the top five betting choices.

SI Sportsbook has made several interesting moves, so let’s take a look at some of the biggest changes bettors have witnessed since these odds were first posted.

Biggest Risers

Tampa Bay +750

The “value” on Tampa Bay evaporated once it became known that Tom Brady was coming out of retirement. After opening as high as +2400, oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have moved the Buccaneers to the second overall betting choice at +750. The Buccaneers are tied with Buffalo and Green Bay with the highest season win totals of 11.5. Todd Bowles’s squad is the biggest favorite to win any of the eight NFL divisions, currently installed as -325 favorites to win the NFC South.

LA Chargers +1400

The hype around the Chargers has only intensified as the season draws closer, with Justin Herbert battling Josh Allen for the top overall spot among all quarterbacks in fantasy football drafts. The third-year gunslinger is the betting favorite to throw the most passing yards (+700), while sitting as the fifth overall betting choice for MVP honors at +1000. The ‘Bolts have a regular season win total sitting at 10.5, juiced to the over at odds of -143, and are expected to get off to hot as they are favored in six of their first seven games.

Miami +3300

The Dolphins made one of the biggest moves of the offseason acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City and have seen their opening odds of +5000 sliced to +3300. The Dolphins have a brutal first month of the season, listed as underdogs in three of their first four games (at Baltimore, vs Buffalo, at Cincinnati).

Losing Steam

Cincinnati +2000

Bettors and oddsmakers are aligned that Joe Burrow and the Bengals will find it difficult to repeat the success they enjoyed in 2021. Cincinnati opened at +1200 to win Super Bowl LVII but five months later they are now being offered at inflated odds of +2000. Opposing teams will get up on a weekly basis to play the Bengals and with the Ravens expected to get healthier at numerous positions oddsmakers now have Baltimore (+160) favored over Cincinnati (+200) to win the AFC North.

Arizona +2800

The Cardinals, who opened at +2000, have floated up to +2800 for a myriad of reasons. Arizona lost Chandler Jones, who finished second on the team with 10.5 sacks last season, to Las Vegas. On the offensive side of the ball, running back Chase Edmonds signed with Miami while wideout Christian Kirk joined Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville. Perhaps the biggest reason for the adjustment of their odds is due to the six-game suspension of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (performance-enhancing). Kyler Murray will be forced to depend on former Ravens wideout Marquise Brown until Hopkins returns for a Week 7 showdown with New Orleans.

Here are the opening and current Super Bowl odds for all 32 NFL teams:

Say What?!

Cleveland +1700

Of all the moves in the Super Bowl LVII futures market, this adjustment leaves me perplexed. After acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston in early May, oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook dropped the Browns odds from +3500 to +1800. As we know, Watson is expected to be suspended for a lengthy amount of time once the NFL concludes its independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations. In addition, the club recently traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to Carolina and will now be starting journeyman Jacoby Brissett under center. In a span stretching from Week 5 to Week 12, Cleveland will host the Chargers, Patriots, Bengals and Buccaneers at home while facing Baltimore, Miami and Buffalo on the road. Despite all Cleveland games being off the board pending the Watson news, my Vegas sources indicated that with or without Watson the Browns will be underdogs in all seven games over that span.

