Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
5 Things To Keep In Mind When You Want To Bet On MLB
5 Things To Keep In Mind When You Want To Bet On MLB

2022 MLB World Series Champion Odds: Yankees Pass Dodgers

The Yankees have passed the Dodgers as the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the 2022 World Series.

As we near the midpoint of the season, it’s time to check in on the futures market for the World Series.

Here are the current offerings at SI Sportsbook:

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees second baseman Matt Carpenter (24) after hitting a game-winning home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. The New York Yankees won 6-3.

New York Yankees +350
Los Angeles Dodgers +400
Houston Astros +550
New York Mets +600
Toronto Blue Jays +1100
Atlanta Braves +1100
San Diego Padres +1100
Milwaukee Brewers +1400
St. Louis Cardinals +2200
Boston Red Sox +2500
San Francisco Giants +2500
Tampa Bay Rays +2500
Chicago White Sox +3000
Minnesota Twins +3500
Philadelphia Phillies +3500

Cleveland Guardians +6600
Los Angeles Angels +6600
Seattle Mariners +10000
Miami Marlins +17500
Texas Rangers +30000
Arizona Diamondbacks +50000
Baltimore Orioles +50000
Chicago Cubs +50000
Cincinnati Reds +50000
Colorado Rockies +50000
Detroit Tigers +50000
Kansas City Royals +50000
Oakland Athletics +50000
Pittsburgh Pirates +50000
Washington Nationals +50000

There’s a new favorite at SI Sportsbook and it’s the Yankees. The Yankees have now surpassed the Dodgers, who opened as and remained the favorites until only a few weeks ago. The Yankees opened the season with +1100 odds and moved to +750 odds a month ago. They’re now at +350 odds to win their first title since 2009.

It’s hard to argue with the Bronx Bombers—who have the best record in MLB (58-22)—being at the top. The Yankees lead the league with 5.04 runs scored per game and they lead the league in both walks (305) and home runs (133). We’ve seen the Yankees’ hitting be elite before, but this season the pitching is also on another level.

The Yankees’ 2.90 ERA is the best in the majors, allowing only 241 runs this season. All of this adds up to a league-leading +162 run differential as of Tuesday morning.

The Astros have also moved up since we last checked in at the beginning of May. After going 7-2 against New York teams, the Astros now own the third-best odds at +550.

Houston is the only team this year with a winning record in the season series versus the Yankees (3-2 with two games to go), so consider the value betting on the Astros to go all the way. Houston’s 2.93 ERA is second-best in MLB, and their power has started to click. Houston is now tied for the third-most home runs in the league, and it owns the fifth-best OPS. Their 52-27 record is only behind the Yankees.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Bet on MLB Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

The Dodgers, despite their dip, still own the second-best odds at +400, while the Mets continue to move. Before the season opened, the Mets were 11-1 to win it all. They moved up to +800 in May. Now, the “other” New York team has +600 odds and its 50-30 record puts it in a dead-heat with the Dodgers for the best NL record.

The Mets have scored the fourth-most runs per game this season (4.80) and they have Jacob deGrom potentially returning soon.

The Padres and the Braves have both improved from +1300 odds to +1100 odds since the beginning of May. Both teams would clinch a playoff berth if the season ended today—and face each other in the new format—and both teams are only a few games behind in their respective divisions. I like the value for both but especially for the Padres, who have Fernando Tatis Jr. set to return before the postseason.

The Blue Jays (+1100) continue to fall after opening the season as the AL favorites at +800 odds. Despite their 44-37 record, they are now in third place behind the Red Sox and Yankees in the AL East and own the fifth-best record among AL teams.

The Yankees have a 13-game lead in the division as of Tuesday morning, meaning the Blue Jays will likely have to play in the best-of-three opening postseason series.

The White Sox (+3000), Rays (+2500) and Giants (+2500) have all fallen considerably from their opening odds positions.

If you’re a fan, you’re getting good value today. If you’re just a bettor, I’d take a pass. 

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
Suns’, Heat Odds Rise Amid KD Reports
States Betting Recap for May
Wall, Murray Boost Clippers’, Hawks’ Odds
SEC Football Betting Preview
2023 NHL Futures
2023 NBA Draft Betting Look-Ahead
The Replacements: Packers Targets
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
The Science Behind the Rise of the Slider

Fantasy/Betting
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners
Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics
New York Mets
New York Mets
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

YOU MAY LIKE

Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks down during the national anthem before a game against the Chiefs.
NFL

Researchers Say Demaryius Thomas Had Stage 2 CTE

The former All-Pro wide receiver also dealt with unrelated seizures before his death last December at age 33.

By Zach Koons
dCOVaugHAFTHOR.LO (1)
Media

A Strongman Rethinks What It Means to Be Strong

Hafþór Björnsson built himself up to become the World’s Strongest Man—and a nerd-world icon—but with the highs came onerous lows, and now he’s reimagining what strong even means.

By Jon Wertheim
Rudy Gobert
NBA

The Timberwolves’ Big Gamble on Rudy Gobert

By Chris Herring
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez runs the bases
Play
MLB

SI:AM | Julio Rodríguez Is Living Up to the Hype

The Mariners rookie is off to a historically great start.

By Dan Gartland
T.J. Warren with the Indiana Pacers
NBA

Nets Sign T.J. Warren to One-Year Deal, per Report

The former Pacers wing last played in December 2020.

By Michael Shapiro
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios awaits a serve from an opponent during a match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Report: Kyrgios to Appear in Court Following Assault Charge

The charge stems from an alleged assault of a former girlfriend in 2021.

By Zach Koons
Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Max Holloway (blue gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Volkanovski Leaves No Doubt in Holloway Trilogy

The featherweight champ finished the chapter in dominant fashion and looks to start a new one in the lightweight division.

By Justin Barrasso