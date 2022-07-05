As we near the midpoint of the season, it’s time to check in on the futures market for the World Series.

Here are the current offerings at SI Sportsbook:

New York Yankees +350

Los Angeles Dodgers +400

Houston Astros +550

New York Mets +600

Toronto Blue Jays +1100

Atlanta Braves +1100

San Diego Padres +1100

Milwaukee Brewers +1400

St. Louis Cardinals +2200

Boston Red Sox +2500

San Francisco Giants +2500

Tampa Bay Rays +2500

Chicago White Sox +3000

Minnesota Twins +3500

Philadelphia Phillies +3500

Cleveland Guardians +6600

Los Angeles Angels +6600

Seattle Mariners +10000

Miami Marlins +17500

Texas Rangers +30000

Arizona Diamondbacks +50000

Baltimore Orioles +50000

Chicago Cubs +50000

Cincinnati Reds +50000

Colorado Rockies +50000

Detroit Tigers +50000

Kansas City Royals +50000

Oakland Athletics +50000

Pittsburgh Pirates +50000

Washington Nationals +50000

There’s a new favorite at SI Sportsbook and it’s the Yankees. The Yankees have now surpassed the Dodgers, who opened as and remained the favorites until only a few weeks ago. The Yankees opened the season with +1100 odds and moved to +750 odds a month ago. They’re now at +350 odds to win their first title since 2009.

It’s hard to argue with the Bronx Bombers—who have the best record in MLB (58-22)—being at the top. The Yankees lead the league with 5.04 runs scored per game and they lead the league in both walks (305) and home runs (133). We’ve seen the Yankees’ hitting be elite before, but this season the pitching is also on another level.

The Yankees’ 2.90 ERA is the best in the majors, allowing only 241 runs this season. All of this adds up to a league-leading +162 run differential as of Tuesday morning.

The Astros have also moved up since we last checked in at the beginning of May. After going 7-2 against New York teams, the Astros now own the third-best odds at +550.

Houston is the only team this year with a winning record in the season series versus the Yankees (3-2 with two games to go), so consider the value betting on the Astros to go all the way. Houston’s 2.93 ERA is second-best in MLB, and their power has started to click. Houston is now tied for the third-most home runs in the league, and it owns the fifth-best OPS. Their 52-27 record is only behind the Yankees.

The Dodgers, despite their dip, still own the second-best odds at +400, while the Mets continue to move. Before the season opened, the Mets were 11-1 to win it all. They moved up to +800 in May. Now, the “other” New York team has +600 odds and its 50-30 record puts it in a dead-heat with the Dodgers for the best NL record.

The Mets have scored the fourth-most runs per game this season (4.80) and they have Jacob deGrom potentially returning soon.

The Padres and the Braves have both improved from +1300 odds to +1100 odds since the beginning of May. Both teams would clinch a playoff berth if the season ended today—and face each other in the new format—and both teams are only a few games behind in their respective divisions. I like the value for both but especially for the Padres, who have Fernando Tatis Jr. set to return before the postseason.

The Blue Jays (+1100) continue to fall after opening the season as the AL favorites at +800 odds. Despite their 44-37 record, they are now in third place behind the Red Sox and Yankees in the AL East and own the fifth-best record among AL teams.

The Yankees have a 13-game lead in the division as of Tuesday morning, meaning the Blue Jays will likely have to play in the best-of-three opening postseason series.

The White Sox (+3000), Rays (+2500) and Giants (+2500) have all fallen considerably from their opening odds positions.

If you’re a fan, you’re getting good value today. If you’re just a bettor, I’d take a pass.

