Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
The Colorado Avalanche Have Won The 2022 Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche Have Won The 2022 Stanley Cup

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Future Odds: Avalanche Open as Favorites to Repeat as Champions

The Avalanche, fresh off their Stanley Cup victory, are again the betting favorites to repeat as champions in 2023.

The Avalanche earned their third championship in franchise history after beating the Lightning, 2-1, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after finishing with the third-most points (29) of any player in the playoffs - behind only Edmonton’s superstar duo of Connor McDavid (33) and Leon Draisaitl (32).

Makar, the Norris Trophy winner, tailed eight goals and notched 21 assists while leading the league’s most-dominant power play unit across 20 games.

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

The Colorado Avalanche pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Fresh off this title, oddsmakers again have strong belief in the Avalanche’s talent. Colorado, who never moved from the top perch in Stanley Cup futures this past season, is already the favorite (+400) to repeat as champions again next season.

The Avalanche are expected to return a roster of incredible, under-30 talent consisting of Makar, Nathan McKinnon, Mikko RantanenGabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin. One crucial decision will involve center Nazem Kadri, who enjoyed a career season and made a major impact in the club’s postseason success.

The runner-up Lightning, who failed in their quest for a three-peat, are the third betting choice at +900 odds. Tampa Bay faces an important decision with impending free agent Ondrej Palat. The star forward, who tied with captain Steven Stamkos for the club lead with 11 goals in 23 playoff games, has spent all of his 10 seasons in the NHL with the team that drafted him in seventh round of the 2011 draft.

Sandwiched between the two teams who reached the Stanley Cup Final are the Maple Leafs with +800 odds. Any club with Auston Matthews, who led the NHL with 60 goals in the regular season, will always offer bettors solid value. However, single-digit odds seems a bit light on a team who seems to always struggle in the playoffs.

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (91) shakes hands with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews after Tampa Bay defeated Toronto in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Panthers (+1000) are closely followed by the Hurricanes (+1400), Golden Knights (+1400), Flames (+1800), Oilers (+1800) and Wild (+1800).

The Rangers (+2000), who possess the NHL’s best goalie in Igor Shesterkin, have important roster decisions involving Ryan StromeAndrew Copp and Frankie Vatrano. If New York can make solid additions while retaining key contributors, bettors are looking at solid value on a team coming off an Eastern Conference Final appearance.

Bettors need to pay attention to free agency this offseason, as Nashville’s Filip Forsberg, Calgary’s Johnny GaudreauBoston’s Patrice Bergeron and Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin could flip the balance of power.

The Canadiens and Coyotes open as the biggest long shots of any club to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at odds of +15000.

ODDS TO WIN 2023 STANLEY CUP

Avalanche  +400
Maple Leafs  +800
Lightning  +900
Panthers  +1000
Hurricanes +1400
Golden Knights   +1400
Flames  +1800
Oilers +1800
Wild +1800
Penguins +2000
Rangers +2000
Blues +2200
Bruins +2200
Islanders +3500
Capitals +3500
Canucks +4500

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) deflects a shot as center Barclay Goodrow (21) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) look to control the rebound against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York.

Stars +4500
Kings +4500
Sabres +5000
Red Wings +5000
Predators +5500
Flyers +6000
Jets +6000
Devils +7500
Senators +7500
Ducks +7500
Blackhawks +10000
Kraken +10000
Blue Jackets +10000
Sharks +10000
Canadiens +15000
Coyotes +15000

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NHL:
Wimbledon Betting Preview
NBA Draft Betting Recap
Warriors Open as 2023 Title Favorites
2023 NBA Draft Betting Look-Ahead
Betting/Fantasy Impact: Gronk Retires
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft
NFL Week 1 Line Movement
How the Avalanche Won the Cup

Fantasy/Betting
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins
Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild
Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets
Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings
San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

YOU MAY LIKE

Hiroshi Tanahashi delivers a knee strike to Jon Moxley at AEW and NJPW's "Forbidden Door"
Play
Wrestling

‘Forbidden Door’ Shows AEW and NJPW’s Partnership Has Legs

The joint show overcame plenty of hurdles to prove that wrestling’s two biggest non-WWE companies are stronger together.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Irving Gets Permission to Find Sign-and-Trade Options, per Report

Is Irving’s time in Brooklyn coming to an end?

By Michael Shapiro
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp practice.
Play
NFL

Source: NFL to Present Cases of Five Women at Deshaun Watson Hearing

The quarterback’s disciplinary hearing with Sue L. Robinson is set to begin Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
AP22178170168824
Play
Betting

Colorado Denies Lightning of Three-Peat

Plus, offseason fantasy football projections, Wimbledon begins and Ole Miss wins the College World Series.

By Kyle Wood
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (center) along with General Manager Andrew Berry (left) and head coach Kevin Stefanski (right) field questions from reporters during Watson’s introductory press conference.
Play
NFL

Source: Why NFL’s Settlement Talks With Deshaun Watson ‘Collapsed’

The quarterback’s disciplinary hearing with the league is set to begin Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto reacts after he struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Washington.
Play
MLB

Juan Soto’s Patience Is Being Tested Like Never Before

The 23-year-old hitting genius is having his worst season yet. What in the name of Ted Williams is going on?

By Tom Verducci
Outside the Supreme Court.
More Sports

Supreme Court: Coach’s Prayer After Games Protected by First Amendment

The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent

By Associated Press
Malachi Nelson
Play
College Football

Top Story Lines Heading Into the Elite 11 Finals

The nation’s top quarterbacks travel to Los Angeles for prestigious competition.

By John Garcia Jr.