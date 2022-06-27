The Avalanche earned their third championship in franchise history after beating the Lightning, 2-1, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after finishing with the third-most points (29) of any player in the playoffs - behind only Edmonton’s superstar duo of Connor McDavid (33) and Leon Draisaitl (32).

Makar, the Norris Trophy winner, tailed eight goals and notched 21 assists while leading the league’s most-dominant power play unit across 20 games.

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Phelan Ebenhack/AP

Fresh off this title, oddsmakers again have strong belief in the Avalanche’s talent. Colorado, who never moved from the top perch in Stanley Cup futures this past season, is already the favorite (+400) to repeat as champions again next season.

The Avalanche are expected to return a roster of incredible, under-30 talent consisting of Makar, Nathan McKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin. One crucial decision will involve center Nazem Kadri, who enjoyed a career season and made a major impact in the club’s postseason success.

The runner-up Lightning, who failed in their quest for a three-peat, are the third betting choice at +900 odds. Tampa Bay faces an important decision with impending free agent Ondrej Palat. The star forward, who tied with captain Steven Stamkos for the club lead with 11 goals in 23 playoff games, has spent all of his 10 seasons in the NHL with the team that drafted him in seventh round of the 2011 draft.

Sandwiched between the two teams who reached the Stanley Cup Final are the Maple Leafs with +800 odds. Any club with Auston Matthews, who led the NHL with 60 goals in the regular season, will always offer bettors solid value. However, single-digit odds seems a bit light on a team who seems to always struggle in the playoffs.

Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers (+1000) are closely followed by the Hurricanes (+1400), Golden Knights (+1400), Flames (+1800), Oilers (+1800) and Wild (+1800).

The Rangers (+2000), who possess the NHL’s best goalie in Igor Shesterkin, have important roster decisions involving Ryan Strome, Andrew Copp and Frankie Vatrano. If New York can make solid additions while retaining key contributors, bettors are looking at solid value on a team coming off an Eastern Conference Final appearance.

Bettors need to pay attention to free agency this offseason, as Nashville’s Filip Forsberg, Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin could flip the balance of power.

The Canadiens and Coyotes open as the biggest long shots of any club to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at odds of +15000.

ODDS TO WIN 2023 STANLEY CUP

Avalanche +400

Maple Leafs +800

Lightning +900

Panthers +1000

Hurricanes +1400

Golden Knights +1400

Flames +1800

Oilers +1800

Wild +1800

Penguins +2000

Rangers +2000

Blues +2200

Bruins +2200

Islanders +3500

Capitals +3500

Canucks +4500

Adam Hunger/AP

Stars +4500

Kings +4500

Sabres +5000

Red Wings +5000

Predators +5500

Flyers +6000

Jets +6000

Devils +7500

Senators +7500

Ducks +7500

Blackhawks +10000

Kraken +10000

Blue Jackets +10000

Sharks +10000

Canadiens +15000

Coyotes +15000

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NHL:

• Wimbledon Betting Preview

• NBA Draft Betting Recap

• Warriors Open as 2023 Title Favorites

• 2023 NBA Draft Betting Look-Ahead

• Betting/Fantasy Impact: Gronk Retires

• Bold NFL Betting Predictions

• SI Fantasy Latest Mock Draft

• NFL Week 1 Line Movement

• How the Avalanche Won the Cup