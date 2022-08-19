UFC 278 Betting Preview: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

The UFC’s pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman will attempt to make history in Salt Lake City on Saturday when he defends the welterweight title against Leon Edwards.

Usman is attempting to tie Anderson Silva’s record of 16 consecutive wins in the Octagon. This main event is a rematch seven years in the making after Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision Dec. 19, 2015.

SI MMA: Usman Out to Tie Record

The Nigerian Nightmare (-350) enters his sixth title defense as a sizable favorite over Edwards (+275) at SI Sportsbook.

Here are our staff’s best bets for UFC 278.

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday August 20, 2022

Location: Vivant Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah

Early Prelims 6 p.m. ET

Daniel da Silva (+140) vs. Victor Altamirano (-167)

Aoriqileng (-143) vs. Jay Perrin (+125)

Amir Albazi (-500) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+375)

AJ Fletcher (-163) vs. Ange Loosa (+138)

Prelims 8 p.m. ET

Sean Woodson (-350) vs. Luis Saldana (+275)

Leonardo Santos (+225) vs. Jared Gordon (-275)

Marcin Tybura (+310) vs. Alexandr Romanov (-400)

Main Card 10 p.m. ET

Tyson Pedro (-800) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+550)

Wu Yanan (+105) vs. Lucie Pudilova (-125)

Jose Aldo (+110) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (-133)

Paulo Costa (-350) vs. Luke Rockhold (+275)

Kamaru Usman (-350) vs. Leon Edwards (+275)



SI.com’s Robin Lundberg:

Kamaru Usman is the heavy favorite here and for good reason. Not only has Usman been one of the top fighters in UFC overall, he defeated Edwards by unanimous decision in the past. Of course, a lot has changed since then but Usman has only gotten better. Betting on Kamaru doesn’t pay much so some may take a flier on a big upset. But the safer play is probably Usman in a fight that goes the distance. BET: Kamaru Usman via DEC (+110)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I have Kamaru Usman retaining his title by decision. I think the fight will be mostly fought on the feet for the beginning of the fight and Leon Edwards will have the upper hand in terms of striking. Trevor Whitman and Henry Hoooft have done a good job at improving Usman’s striking, I just don’t think it’s good enough against Edwards, whose bread and butter is his Muay Thai. This will force Usman to utilize his wrestling and I think you will see Usman back Edwards up against the cage and take him down. I don’t believe Edward’s can do enough to get himself out of those positions and that where I think Usman will win the fight. BET: Kamaru Usman via DEC (-110)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Kamaru Usman’s record-setting pace won’t stop Saturday at UFC 278. Leon Edwards is an extremely tough matchup, but Usman is a better wrestler. That advantage should prove to be the difference, as the champ retains—most likely—by unanimous decision. BET: Kamaru Usman via DEC (-110)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

The co-main event of this card should produce some pure violence when Paulo Costa squares off against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Costa, once a surefire prospect to be UFC champ someday, has struggled since fighting Israel Adesanya for the title in September 2020, losing via a second-round finish. That was followed up by a unanimous decision loss against Martin Vettori last October. I think this fight goes very differently, as Rockhold hasnt fought since 2019 and has lost his last two fights. Costa’s power is going to be too much for Rockhold to withstand, and this fight ends with Rockhold getting slept. BET: Paulo Costa via KO (-185)



