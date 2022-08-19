NFC West Future Odds Betting Breakdown

Based on the summer over/under wins totals and division betting odds at SI Sportsbook, the Rams are predicted to lead the NFC West in wins (10.5, +120), followed by the 49ers (9.5, +175) and Cardinals (8.5, +330). The cellar dwellers Seahawks (5.5, +1400) look to be in rebuild mode while needing to find their next franchise quarterback after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Kyler Murray underperformed expectations last year, especially in the run game. The Cardinals added his former college teammate Marquise Brown to help improve the deep passing game. Their offense has a high ceiling once DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game suspension. Their offensive line is league average, while their defense has risk defending the run. Regression in the pass rush will lead to a step back in defending the pass. Arizona’s best path to wins will be a high-scoring offense.

Despite winning the Super Bowl and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp coming off excellent seasons, 2022 may not go as smoothly.

Stafford has been limited in camp with a right elbow issue that will be an underlying issue all season. Adding Allen Robinson should help the Rams’ passing attack, but Los Angeles needs one of its running backs (Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr.) to play at a higher level. The left tackle position could be an issue after Andrew Whitworth retired.

Aaron Donald remains the NFL’s best pass rusher. The pass defense will get tested by top offenses if their pass rush doesn’t limit the passing window on more plays.

The first question needed to be answered by the 49ers is whether Trey Lance can win tight games in the fourth quarter. He must throw the ball well to keep defenses from creeping up to defend the run. Their top three receiving options (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle) scream upside in scoring via the air.

San Francisco wants to run the ball, which helps it close out games in the fourth quarter when playing with a lead. Their offensive line has risk in run blocking up the middle. The 49ers will get after the quarterback on the defensive line, but they will get beat in the secondary if offenses slow up their pass rush.

The Seahawks’ defense couldn’t get offenses off the field last year, leading to them being on the wrong side of the time of possession battle in too many weeks.

They have a downgrade at quarterback with either Drew Lock or Geno Smith replacing Wilson, but the combination of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Noah Fant project better than many teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, I don’t see Seattle getting as many explosive runs this season due to weaker quarterback play as defenses push their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage. Their offensive line looks messy, and their defense needs more help via the drafts that won’t happen until 2023.

When betting on a division winner, finding flaws in the odds is a must while also understanding the direction and potential of each team.

The Rams have the best head coach in the division with enough tools on offense and defense to win the NFC West. I don’t trust the health of Stafford, so my choice to win the division is the 49ers (+175). They have star power in offense and should run the ball well enough to control the clock to help Lance develop. San Francisco’s defense has flaws, but they have enough talent to keep San Francisco in many games.

BET: 49ers (+175)

