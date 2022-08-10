Earlier this week, the SI Fantasy team put on the pads to do their fourth mock draft in 2022. This time, we used a standard scoring system over 15 rounds. Kickers and defense were available, but there was some miscommunication on the lineup requirements. Here is the list of the draft order, along with a link to each drafter’s Twitter account:

1 – Kyle Wood

2 – Lindsay Rhodes

3 – Matt Ehalt

4 – Bob Harris

5 – Matt De Lima

6 – Shawn Childs

7 – Michael Fabiano

8 – Doug Vazquez

9 – Frankie Taddeo

10 – Bill Enright

11 – Jen Piacenti

12 – Craig Ellenport

My first take from this draft was that the player rankings at Sleeper were much different than the sites I’ve used this year for my pay leagues. Based on the standard scoring, I expected to see different ADPs (average draft positions) compared to the PPR ADPs, but many flaws created some buying opportunities for a sharp drafter.

When getting ready for any fantasy season, it is critical to understand the expected draft flow, your scoring system, and potentially other draft trends (if possible). With more knowledgeable competitors, the tighter the player pool will be in the early rounds. In home formats, finding players overlooked in drafts is much earlier.



I converted these stats to rankings for non-PPR formats based on early projections. By doing so, I will better understand each player’s value in this scoring system.

Team 1



This draft season, Jonathan Taylor (1.1) has almost a slam dunk feel as the first player off the boards. On the 2/3 turn, Saquan Barkley (3.1) and Mark Andrews (3.1) were his choices. Barkley fits the RB2 slot well with a much higher ceiling if the Giants’ new coaching can unlock the keys to better quarterback play by Daniel Jones.



Andrews came out as the top tight end in standard scoring (170.6 fantasy points) while offering about a 55-point edge over the midtier tight end options. His expected output ranked 15th at wide receiver and 26th at running back.

In essence, this team gained an edge at two positions while Barkley has the talent to be a much better player. In the fifth round, he landed a top-tier quarterback (Justin Herbert – 5.1).



This team’s success relies on developing its top three wideouts (Courtland Sutton – 4.12, Drake London – 6.12, and Amon-Ra St. Brown – 7.1). My biggest struggle comes with the selection of Sutton. He makes a ton of sense, but his resume doesn’t support his price point. Russell Wilson raises his bar tremendously, but there are other proven wideouts I’d prefer at that point in the draft. London has been turning heads at the Falcons training camp. I’m a fan of St. Brown, and I expect him to be a winning pick.



Kareem Hunt (8.12) and Nyheim Hines (9.1) should offer enough to cover bye weeks. Hines is also a handcuff, while Hunt’s ceiling relies on who starts the most games at quarterback for the Brown.



Grade: Contender

Team 2



Following this team’s draft, I was surprised not to see her handcuff Leonard Fournette (2.11) with Rachaad White (11.6) in the 11th round. Looking back, she chooses wide receiver ceiling over running back depth, which explains why Darrell Henderson (11.2) was the selection over White. I’m fading Fournette after an excellent season. Based on 2021 stats, he fits his price point, but I don’t trust his ability to play 17 games and his lack of explosiveness in the passing game.

Christian McCaffrey (1.2) has beast upside, and he is highly challenging to pass even with two straight injury-plagued seasons. Even with a neutral stance on A.J. Brown (3.2), the hookup with Jalen Hurts (6.11) should provide many exciting games this season. Gabriel Davis (7.2) was an absolute steal in the seventh round while being mispriced at Sleeper.



Running back depth will need to be addressed in free agency. Upside was the theme when developing the bench wideouts (Chris Olave – 8.11, Kadarius Toney – 10.11, and Jahan Dotson – 13.2).

The bottom line for this team to produce a winning season is the success of McCaffrey and Fournette. If this were a trading format, flipping a wideout for a bench running back would improve the chances of taking home the title.



Grade: Contender

Team 3



In standard scoring formats, Derrick Henry (1.3) ranks as the second highest scoring skill player (RB, WR, and TE). He opened his draft with three straight backs (James Conner – 2.10 and Ezekiel Elliott – 3.3). Based on my projections, this lineup has three potential top 20 rushers.

Kyle Pitts (4.10) expects to be an edge at tight end. I struggle to get a handle on his wide receivers (DK Metcalf – 5.3, Adam Thielen – 6.10, Rashod Bateman – 7.3, Brandon Aiyuk – 8.10, Skyy Moore – 9.3, and Christian Watson – 13.3). I see too many coinflips when making lineup decisions each week while lacking a true WR1.



Typically, a team cheating the quarterback position (Trey Lance – 11.3) secures an edge at running back and wide receiver. I don’t see it with this lineup. Right idea, but this plan needs some tweaking to finish with a better starting lineup with fewer decisions. Lance should pay off, but I would have drafted a second viable quarterback for insurance.



Grade: Pretender

Team 4



Mr. Diehard Football put his stamp on Najee Harris by moving him to the fourth overall pick. His high volume opportunity sets a high floor, but he needs better play from his offensive line and improved quarterback play to reach his ceiling.

He took a veteran approach at wide receiver (Tyreek Hill – 2.9, Mike Evans – 3.4, Amari Cooper – 7.4, Christian Kirk – 9.4, and DJ Chark – 13.4). Cooper is the player with the widest range of outcomes as the fantasy world waits for clarity on Cleveland’s starting quarterback situation.



His position in the value of Josh Jacobs (4.9) is much higher than most ADPs I’ve seen, but the Raiders have a developing offense. I love AJ Dillon (5.4) as a rotational RB3, and he looked like the clear drop-off at running back in this draft.

This team secured a top quarterback (Kyler Murray – 6.9) while fading tight end (Pat Freiermuth – 10.9 and Irv Smith – 12.9).



Starting lineup-wise, there is a high floor. He has depth at both running back (Rashaad Penny – 8.9 and Tyler Allgeier – 11.4) and wide receiver, but I sense a house of cards with some of his players, leading to an underperforming season.



Grade: Stalker

Team 5



A third team decided to bust out of the gate with a pair of running backs (Austin Ekeler – 1.5 and Aaron Jones – 2.8). Ekeler has an explosive opportunity in a rising offense. The hope is that Isaiah Spiller doesn’t steal his goal line chances. I’m neutral on Jones with a talented AJ Dillon pushing hard for more touches. Most fantasy touts believe Jones will be much more active in the passing game because the Packers have questionable wideouts.

He filled the WR1 (Tee Higgins – 3.5), WR2 (DJ Moore – 4.8), QB1 (Patrick Mahomes – 5.5), and TE1 (T.J. Hockenson – 6.8) with the correct structure of edge players. Tony Pollard (7.5) adds exciting upside as his rotational back.



Unfortunately, the player pool at wide receiver dried out in the eighth round, leaving him Treylon Burks (8.8). I thought he had the highest ceiling in this year’s draft class, but Burks seems like a better swing as a WR4. Rondale Moore (11.5) and Parris Campbell (15.5) improve his chances of filling his third wide receiver slot while also inviting some challenging decision-making.

I like his plan through seven rounds, and I have many of his players drafted over the draft ranked high. However, I view his lineup as one wideout away from being a dangerous team.



Grade: Stalker

Team 6



Based on my draft position, this draft broke well for me. I snatched up the best wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase – 1.6) in football in 2022 while securing two upside backs (Javonte Williams – 2.7 and Travis Etienne – 3.6). Both options expect to be split roles, inviting a neutral feel unless they secure more touches than expected.



In the fourth round, I tried to read the ADPs based on who I liked. I decided to move up Michael Thomas (4.7) to get my real WR2 target (Juju Smith-Schuster – 6.7) a couple of rounds later.

The scoring system pushed me toward a quarterback in the fifth round (Joe Burrow – 5.6), giving me an excellent hookup with Chase.



In the seventh round, I noticed that Gabriel Davis had a mispriced ADP (80) at Sleeper, but he didn’t make it to me. DeAndre Hopkins (7.6) offers buy-and-hold value. The better player with full season value went the following pick (Elijah Moore).



I caught the drop at tight end (Dallas Goedert – 9.6) while falling into three backup running backs (James Cook – 8.7, Isaiah Spiller – 10.7, and Rachaad White – 11.6).



Grade: You make the call.

Team 7



The fabulous Fabiano ignored the noise with the potential suspension of Alvin Kamara (2.6), injury risk of Dalvin Cook (1.7), and coach-speak in Washington about Antonio Gibson (4.6) over the first four rounds. I have Gibson rated higher than most sites, so I respect the pick in this format. At the same time, I’m keeping my ear close to the Commanders’ camp to see if I need to lower his projections.

He landed on a talented wide receiving corps (Keenan Allen – 3.7, Chris Godwin – 5.7, Marquise Brown – 6.6, Elijah Moore – 7.7, Chase Claypool – 12.6, and Jarvis Landry – 14.6). The recovery of Godwin’s knee and the growth of Moore are keys to his ceiling at wideout.



Despite fading the quarterback (Russell Wilson – 10.6 and Aaron Rodgers – 11.7), he landed on a pair of players with long resumes of success. Wilson is his starter until Green Bay shows a spark at wide receiver. Dawson Knox (9.7) is a piece of a top offense.

There are winning pieces to this team with minimal decision-making in most weeks. His depth should help through bye weeks. Ultimately, his season rides on the games played by his top backs.



Grade: Contender

Team 8



This build had me at hello (Justin Jefferson – 1.8, Nick Chubb – 2.5, and Michael Pittman – 3.8) while missing the best timing of the draft in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Over the first three rounds, 21 running backs came off the board. Draft flow favored running backs, while the wide receiver position may have been the more valuable option. That said, Elijah Mitchell (4.5) was the top-ranked running back on the board. He invested in Lamar Jackson (5.8) as his starting quarterback.



When he added Dalton Schultz (6.5), the wide receiver pool had multiple players with higher projections. In addition, the gap at tight end from Schultz to Dawson Knox (9.7) and Dallas Goedert (9.6) was close enough to wait on the tight end position. If he did, Schultz would have made it back to him in the seventh or eighth round.

After Miles Sanders (8.5) and Garrett Wilson (9.8), his running back and wide receiver depth darts may offer more non-playable weeks than help.



I don’t see an edge at running back, which hurts him in a non-PPR format, plus his flex management will lead to some mistakes.



Grade: Mid-pack

Team 9



This team would be over the moon in a PPR league with his wide receiver through four rounds (Cooper Kupp – 1.9, Deebo Samuel – 2.4, and Mike Williams – 4.4). Unfortunately, Kupp fell victim to the format and the lingering questions about Matthew Stafford’s potential elbow issue. The best part of his wideouts is that they all have double-digit scoring upside.

Breece Hall (3.9) has the talent to deliver RB1 stats while falling at the drop-off at running back. Cam Akers was the other option, but I'm also in the Hall camp at this point in the draft. He treated his RB2 as a cheat position (Damian Harris – 5.9, Devin Singletary – 6.4, and Chase Edmonds – 7.9), putting him behind the top teams in running back scoring.



The fade of the tight end position (Hayden Hurst – 12.4) needs to be addressed on the waiver wire. He also has a coin flip at quarterback (Matthew Stafford – 9.9 and Derek Carr – 11.9).

Can his edge at wide receiver overcome his potential pitfalls at RB2, flex, and TE? His depth at running back and wide receiver may help, but some of the options may end up in the free agent pool.



Grade: Mid-pack

Team 10



Over six rounds (Joe Mixon – 1.10, CeeDee Lamb – 2.3, Cam Akers – 3.10, Josh Allen – 4.3, Darren Waller – 5.10, and Darnell Mooney – 6.3), this team has two edge players (Allen and Lamb) plus a top-tier lead running back and tight end. Akers should fill the RB2 bucket while Mooney falls into the WR3 category for me due to an expected low-volume passing game in Chicago.



The trifecta added at wideout (Robert Woods – 9.10, Michael Gallup – 10.3, and Kenny Golladay – 11.10) have had high rankings seasons. However, I don’t expect Gallup to be helpful until November.

I’m a big fan of Rhamondre Stevenson, and he should be more than viable as a bye cover or injury cover at flex. If Damien Harris has an issue, his ceiling moves to a top 18 back.



Despite some winning pieces and underlying upside, team management at WR2, WR3, and flex will determine the finish of this team.



Grade: Mid-pack

Team 11



In a non-PPR format, a tight end opening (Travis Kelce – 1.11) tends to leave a drafter in chaser mode at running back and wide receiver. Based on my projections, 25 running backs and 14 wideouts should score more than Kelce. In addition, the difference between Kyle Pitts and him might only be 25 fantasy points.



Her lead running back, David Montgomery (3.11), has a limited ceiling, with the Bears stating they want to rotate in a second back (handcuffed at pick 12.2 – Khalil Herbert) more this season. The rest of the running back depth (Kenneth Walker – 8.2, Michael Carter – 9.11, J.D, McKissic – 13.11, and Chris Evans – 15.11) could work over time as a cheat RB2 in a PPR format, but I see a significant issue in this team’s running back structure in this format.

On the flip side, the front of the wide receiver position (Stefon Diggs – 2.2, Diontae Johnson – 4.2, Jerry Jeudy – 5.11, and Brandin Cooks – 6.2) project as assets with no lineup decisions other than bye weeks. The only issue I have with this grouping is the scoring potential. Johnson and Cooks have questionable quarterbacks, while Jeudy is a bet on the come.



Ultimately, this team’s structure would look much better with a true RB1. Without two upgrades at running back, I sense this team underperforms expectations. I’d like this team’s chances more in a PPR league.



Grade: Pretender

Team 12



The change to a non-PPR format punished Team 11 and 12 at the running back position from rounds three through six. After starting with Davante Adams (1.12) and De’Andre Swift (2.1), finding difference-maker pieces was challenging to come by over the next few rounds.

If J.K. Dobbins (3.12) is ready to go for Week 1, he should deliver RB2 stats in this scoring system. Jaylen Waddle (4.1) and Allen Robinson (5.12) fits the skill set a fantasy drafter should be looking for at WR2 and WR3 (high-volume chances).



Tom Brady (6.1) played well last year, but I still have him ranked behind Kyler Murray (6.9) and Jalen Hurts (6.11) due to their value in the run game.

Chase Edmonds (7.12) and Devonta Smith (8.1) are the coin flips at the flex position. I see enough wide receiver depth to survive bye weeks while only having a backend top 12 tight end option (Noah Fant – 11.12).



In the end, the production of running back and tight end will determine the final ranking of this team. Which combo has more value: Travis Kelce, Kenneth Waller, and Brandin Cooks or D’Andre Swift, DeVonta Smith, and Noah Fant? I view the rest of the starting lineup for Team 11 and 12 pretty close.



Grade: Mid-pack

